Woman shares inside look after transforming old truck camper into cozy tiny home: 'I love it'

Sometimes, the tiniest spaces can have the biggest impact.

TikToker Nini (@granolagothnomad) recently posted a tour of her renovated camper-turned-home, complete with every asset needed for conventional living.

In her video, she featured her 1997 Lance 880 camper that she and her partner had been renovating for the past six months, now a finished living space for the pair.

Inside the camper, there are several clever additions to make living in the smaller space comfortable and convenient. In an Instagram post further elaborating on her tiny home, Nini showed off how she and her partner keep everything in order, and still enjoy full-size appliances.

She featured her kitchen, complete with an oven and a large, stainless steel sink, a dining room table that can turn into another sleeping area, and a queen-sized bed. The self-proclaimed nomadic couple took advantage of every corner of their camper home, with storage cabinets up above the space, a projector for movie nights, and plenty of wall-mounted hooks to keep appliances easily reachable and out of the way.

Many others like Nini have taken to the tiny home lifestyle, whether that be through truck campers, van life, or stationary, smaller houses. With these ways of living, less is often seen as more.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

According to Thermory, "The drive behind the tiny house movement is centered around desires of modesty and conservation, in addition to environmental consciousness, self-sufficiency, and wanting a life of adventure." More and more people are realizing that they can find a way out of debt and clutter through tiny living. Decreased prices for essentials, a smaller space to maintain, and minimal rent all contribute to the growing interest in tiny home living.

Beyond the lifted financial burdens that it can provide, the lifestyle is also notably more sustainable than conventional homes. They require less material to create and support over time, thus generating less waste as a result. Those who live in tiny spaces have to use every inch purposefully, which causes careful planning when choosing what to buy. Additionally, those in tiny homes usually keep reusable items, forgoing single-use plastics in favor of long-term solutions like glass food containers, bar soap products, and powdered laundry detergents.

Sustainability comes easy when the space people live in is limited, prompting eco-friendly, intentional purchases and less money spent in the process.

Commenters on Nini's TikTok chimed in to voice their support of her truck camper tiny home, with one remarking, "I love it! So cozy," to which Nini replied, "it is tiny, but cozy!!"

Others detailed their own experiences with renovating.

"Great job! I'm currently remodeling a '92 Tioga Arrow that I'm living in full time," one commenter mentioned. Nini responded, saying, "Thank you - I bet your Tioga is going to look so cute," aptly displaying the camaraderie that is so often displayed in the tiny home community.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.