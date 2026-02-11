Expert issues warning about common landscaping practice that does more harm than good: 'Oh wow'

A gardening expert has created a short video to educate people on the dangers of putting too much mulch around trees.

Posting to TikTok, Sharotonin Native Habitats (@sharotininpdx) advises viewers to avoid what they called "the dreaded tree volcano."

"Trees benefit a ton from mulch, but there is one mistake you can make," the TikToker explains. "When a lot of people mulch, they mulch too high."

To illustrate this, the TikToker shows a picture of a tree trunk with a circle of mulch around it. The mulch appeared deepest right around the base of the tree, giving it the shape and appearance of a mini volcano.

The problem, according to the expert, is that excess mulch covers up the rootflare, which serves important functions for tree health.

As a counterexample, Sharotonin Native Habitats then cuts to a video of a natural forest.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

"So I'm in the forest right now where you can see plentiful rootflares," the TikToker says. "It's at the base of the trunk where it widens, and you can see this root beginning."

The expert then explains how rootflares essentially allow trees to breathe because they are where oxygen gets exchanged. If the rootflare is covered up by too much mulch, it essentially suffocates the tree.

When this happens, trees will naturally respond through what the TikToker calls "root girdling, which is when the roots rise up and start to circle the trunk to try to get some oxygen."

However, root girdling can cause long-term problems for the health of the tree. In addition to suffocating the tree, root girdling "can also start to erode the bark, which can allow the introduction of pests and disease."

Not only does excess mulch actually harm trees, defeating its intended purpose, but it also wastes mulch. Therefore, avoiding "the dreaded tree volcano" can save money by allowing you to use less mulch while also helping to ensure that your trees have longer, healthier lives.

Fellow TikTokers took to the comments to show their appreciation for the expert's advice.

"Oh wow I never learned that they exchange oxygen like that," said one.

"One of the houses in my neighborhood has the largest mulch volcano I've ever seen," chimed in another. "And the house across from them has a rock volcano on theirs."

As the gardening expert revealed by comparing human-made mulch volcanoes with how trees thrive in nature, there are many potential benefits to rewilding your yard. While rewilding is beneficial for plants and wildlife, it can also save you time and money by reducing your water use and the need for landscaping.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.