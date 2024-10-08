Frustrated homeowner seeks advice after trespassing developer chops down trees without permission: 'File a police report'

"Make it cost them a lot of money and still have the trees there, so they learn their lesson."

Proper tree trimming is crucial to ensure trees' longevity and health and to prevent possible hazards. It can help them be more resilient to extreme weather events, which have become intensified more frequently because of rising temperatures, while keeping people safe from falling branches.

Homeowners, however, often experience trimming-related issues via opposition from neighbors and developers.

One recent example from the United Kingdom was detailed in a Reddit post to r/treelaw, a forum dedicated to landowner rights concerning trees.

A user shared a story about developers who trespassed on private property and cut down overgrown trees without permission.

The developers cut down four Leyland cypress trees and damaged two others even after the homeowner denied them permission to do so. The homeowner had indicated a willingness to trim the treetops, but the developer never responded to coordinate that work.

"There are not many branches (leaves?) remaining on these trees, and I have been informed they will likely die," the homeowner wrote.

The OP said the tree cutter immediately stopped when the homeowner ran outside to confront them. However, they believed the developer chose a time when they would be away from the house to cut all the trees so a newly built neighboring house would be more attractive.

Beyond making for an ugly view, destroyed trees also affect native wildlife habitats.

"We have nesting birds in there in the summer, and I have seen bats flying around the garden at dusk," the homeowner explained.

Unfortunately, harmful tree-trimming stories are all over Reddit. Overzealous trimming ruins beautiful green spaces, decreases air quality, and reduces pollinator-friendly habitats. Proper trimming, though, helps plants live longer and grow bigger and stronger, with minimum ongoing maintenance required.

Reddit users offered advice about how the homeowner could handle the situation and bring the tree-cutting developers to justice.

One advised: "File a police report. Take as many pictures as possible, and call an arborist."

"You'll need a solicitor/lawyer who specializes in property and tree law," another user suggested.

Someone else commented, "Make it cost them a lot of money and still have the trees there, so they learn their lesson."

