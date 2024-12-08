  • Home Home

Distressed homeowner seeks advice about a damaged lacebark elm tree: 'Will this tree have a chance of survival?'

by Kelsey Kovner
Homeownership comes with some learning curves, everything from cleaning air filters to HOA disputes. One person took to Reddit for some help with one of their trees. 

If you have a query about a tree, look no further than the arborist community on Reddit. The helpful folks on this page are a collection of experts and hobbyists who care deeply about trees. One person asked for help with a very sad-looking tree in their yard

They wrote that the tree lost its leaves before the autumn, and a few arborists "said it might have been stressed due to freeze or overheat, or it might be a bacterial infection."

They posted about a dozen pictures of their tree; half showed the tree when the last few leaves were falling. It was not a massive tree, but it had a crown of branches with a few sparse leaves. 

After getting advice from an arborist, the OP decided to top their tree, which means cutting back nearly all the branches. The photos show several pictures of the tree after it has been cut, and unfortunately it looks like a rather large stump. 

The poster was hoping for the best and asked, "Will this tree have a chance of survival?"

Unfortunately for this tree lover, topping often leads to the death of the plant. The Penn State Extension wrote, "Tree topping harms trees, shortens their lives, and creates dangerous or hazardous trees that will surely drop branches in the future."

Folks on the arborists' subreddit echoed the idea that this care route leaves little chance for this tree's survival. 

One expert said, "I believe the chances are very small. Master Arborist writing here."

"Any leaves that sprout from that will be its last desperate attempt at survival, but at this point it'll be an energy sink rather than surplus," wrote someone else.

Another tree lover added, "Not worth saving at this point. This will never be a tree you want to have in your front yard after this level of damage and disfigurement."

