Homeowner issues plea for help after noticing concerning detail on their tree: '[This] is always a bad idea'

Being a homeowner is hard because sometimes it feels like you're always guessing when it comes to taking care of issues and keeping your home nice.

One homeowner did their best but still had problems with a tree in their front yard that seemed to be dying. They posted several pictures of their tree and asked: "Is my tree beyond repair?"

In the photos, a small tree is set in a tree ring. Closer-in photos show that the tree's leaves seem to be turning brown and withering.

The homeowner said they have also applied insecticide several times over recent years to kill ants, leading to at least two potential contributing factors to the tree's demise. "Why are you using an insecticide on outdoor ants?" one commenter asked. "All our trees have ants, they seem to coexist just fine."

Another commenter was direct in explaining how the tree ring could cause a tree to die: "The problem with tree rings is that they cover the root flare (where you see the structural roots flaring out from the base of a tree) causing a lack of oxygen to the roots and it keeps the bark wet which can cause it to rot," they wrote.

"Sadly at this stage it seems the damaged is too extensive and nothing would save it. … A tree ring is always a bad idea generally a better way to mulch a tree and add beauty is mulch roughly out to the drip line and make sure it stays away from the trunk as well as having the tree at or above grade proper tree mulching."

Regardless of the status of this particular tree, which some other Redditors thought might have a chance at recovery with the right care, one way to help ensure that the plants in your yard thrive is to go native. The American Society of Landscape Architects recommends native plants because they are healthier and stronger while requiring less work on your part to maintain them.

They are also key parts of a thriving ecosystem, creating a habitat for wildlife and helping pollinators maintain the food supply. When you rewild your yard, you end up with vegetation that simply grows better.

Additionally, one of the issues with this tree might be how it was mulched. As some of the commenters explained, too much mulch is one significant killer of trees. It can suffocate the roots, which prevents the tree from growing as it should. If you do use mulch, make sure you do it right so your trees can thrive.

People who commented on the original Reddit post didn't fully agree that the tree could be saved. One explained: "Scratch the bark on a branch with your fingernail just enough to see if there is green under the bark. If it is green the tree is still alive, so pull all that bark away from the trunk and expose the root flare. If you can't find any green right under the bark it is dead."

Another disagreed and thought the visuals were enough to call it dead, saying: "It was killed by the tree ring. Standard fare."

