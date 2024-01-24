Tenant ‘utterly heartbroken’ after landlord removes focal point of the property: ’I can’t bear to look at the gaping absence’

“My heart sank and I ran downstairs to inquire — the owner had ordered it cut down.”

One tenant shared a post mourning the loss of the beautiful tree outside their home after their landlord suddenly had it removed from the property.

“Utterly heartbroken that landlord unexpectedly cut down gorgeous horse chestnut tree outside our apartment,” they said.

In a comment, they added, “I’m too heartbroken to even lift the blinds, which I previously never lowered. I can’t bear to look at the gaping absence that used to be our magical treehouse apartment.”

Their post included several photos of the tree in its prime, showing lush greenery, delicate flowers, and even some animal visitors. All of that was lost when the landlord sent a crew to remove the tree.

“I lounged on my couch admiring the branches blowing in the breeze when I suddenly saw a man in the tree,” the Redditor recalled. “My husband assured me it was a regular pruning and that it was normal and wouldn’t harm the tree, but then he just kept cutting. We saw there was a team and the gorgeous big tree was slowly disappearing. My heart sank and I ran downstairs to inquire — the owner had ordered it cut down.”

Sadly, landlords and HOAs are often obstacles to residents who want to make financially savvy and eco-friendly decisions for a home. They often have rules that get in the way of upgrades like solar panels, or damage gardens and landscaping — and if they want changes, most have the power to make that call without any input from a tenant.

HOAs do have internal processes that allow a resident to change the rules, but options are more limited with landlords. Residents either have to reason with them, take legal action, or live with the landlord’s decisions.

In this case, there wasn’t much the original poster could do.

“Was there a reason given?” asked one commenter. “That plant has been putting so much energy into growing for so long, how can it be killed and tossed so easily?”

“He said yes, that the tree was dying, but that makes no sense to me,” the original poster replied. “It didn’t look remotely like it was dying.”

