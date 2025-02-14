Homeowner is hit with urgent warning after sharing photo of mystery plant: 'This plant is evil'

A confused homeowner posted to r/portlandgardeners asking for guidance on a mystery plant in their backyard. The commenters were unanimous: Kill it ASAP.

Users identified it as the tree of heaven, an invasive, smelly plant that doesn't live up to its name. According to The Nature Conservancy, it was brought from China to the U.S. in the 1700s. It grows and spreads rapidly, disrupting native ecosystems and releasing toxic chemicals into the soil.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Even worse, the notoriously invasive spotted lanternflies love to lay their eggs on them. Yuck.

One commenter shared personal experiences with the tree of heaven, saying, "So this plant is evil … I became aware of it when the Oregonian had a story years ago about a guy who literally lost his house to one of these plants. He was financially ruined."

As The Nature Conservancy reports, trees of heaven have large, "aggressive" root systems that lodge themselves underneath building foundations, causing irreparable damage. They also produce a ton of seeds, so whole neighborhoods could be affected.

The best way to combat invasive species is to support native ones. Native lawns are one great example. They involve replacing your lawn with native plants, like clover, buffalo grass, or wildflowers (depending on the species). Your friendly neighborhood pollinators will thank you for it.

Native lawns are also super cheap to maintain. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, "Once established, native plants require little water beyond normal rainfall."

The EPA explained that about 30% of an average American's water bill goes toward outdoor water use (though it can rise to 60% in dryer climates). If you switch to a native plant lawn, you can keep whatever amount you spend on outdoor water use in your pocket.

With a native lawn, you can rest easy knowing you're playing your part in the battle against trees of heaven and other invasive species. As one commenter put it, "F*** that plant."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



