Landscaper shares satisfying time-lapse video after fixing all-too-common mistake: 'I have never understood why people do that'

Many people like adding mulch to their garden beds for aesthetic reasons and suppressing weeds. However, they may end up creating a mulch volcano around their trees.

Facebook user Bradley Seay posted a time-lapse video correcting this problem. As explained in the comments, he began by raking the mulch away from the tree's base, using an air spade to blast the excess soil, remove surface roots, and reach the root flare.

"This removes the likelihood of roots strangling/girdling the tree over time," he said.

Unpacking what is commonly (and over-simplistically) called the "mulch volcano". Posted by Bradley Seay on Wednesday, September 17, 2025

According to the National Association of Landscape Professionals, mulch buildup against the tree bark prevents roots from receiving enough oxygen, making them vulnerable to pest infestations, diseases, and circular root growth.

When the flare is buried underneath soil and mulch, it can cut off nutrient transportation through the vascular tissues, resulting in the tree rotting and dying from asphyxiation.

Despite the harm improper practices cause, mulching still has its benefits. In addition to keeping weeds at bay, it helps retain soil moisture and prevents erosion. Doing it correctly also stabilizes soil temperatures, decreases compaction, and protects plants from landscaping equipment damage.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The right way to mulch a tree is to place it in a ring around the trunk with a clear well. Organic materials, such as wood chips or fallen leaves, are most cost-effective.

A better option may be to rewild the area around the tree base. This will save you money on buying new mulch and excessive watering, allow you to use fewer resources, and attract local pollinators without harming them with chemicals. Native lawn options, such as clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping, are great alternatives, while a partial lawn replacement has just as many benefits.

Pollinator species are under severe threat across the United States. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says bumblebee populations have dropped almost 50% since 1974, especially wherever temperatures have risen. Creating habitat for them is essential to promoting a healthy ecosystem.

The time-lapse video garnered some attention.

One user commented, "I have never understood why people do that to their trees," and the OP pointed out that mulch volcanoes usually accumulate over time.

Another person expressed excitement about the results. "Yay! Happy to see that happen," they said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.