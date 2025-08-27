Homeowner devastated by neighbor's questionable actions during yard work: 'This is going to cost ... greatly'

"He had the responsibility to know his property boundaries."

A homeowner from upstate New York posted on Reddit an update about a legal issue with their parents' neighbor that could lead to a hefty payout.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The dispute, chronicled on r/treelaw, discussed the latest developments following the first installment of the tale. For the uninitiated, tree law is kind of a big deal on social media; this case attracted over a thousand comments between the two threads.

The dispute began when the neighbor cut down black walnut trees that had been on the property for decades. In the update, the original poster said they followed advice to get a survey of the property. The verdict was good for the poster and connoisseurs of legal drama, less for the neighbor.

"We just got the survey back — and it shows all of those trees were on our side," they wrote.

Among the practical tips offered, there was palpable glee in the comments, with one simply stating: "Black walnut is a very, very expensive tree. This is going to cost your neighbor greatly."

Black walnut trees are valued for their high-quality hardwood, which the National Park Service notes is why so few large specimens remain intact. It's possible that the tree company or the neighbor was out to make a quick buck. Unfortunately, such stories of neighbors acting selfishly at the expense of others and the environment are all too common. While irritating to deal with, sometimes it's just best to talk things out to find common ground and remain civil.

Some responders questioned whether the firm carrying out the work was at fault. One pointed out the importance of dialogue for mitigating disputes before they happen.

"My neighbors cut down a bunch of trees that were clearly on their property but overhung ours and were very polite to ask how we felt about getting them removed," they said.

Others were sympathetic toward the neighbor but were still adamant about where the responsibility lies.

"The loggers may have taken advantage of your neighbor," they wrote, "but he had the responsibility to know his property boundaries, and if he was in doubt, he should have gotten a survey."

