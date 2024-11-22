Worried homeowner seeks advice after noticing concerning detail in their yard: 'Is this normal?'

"I am terribly afraid of not taking care of this … properly."

One new homeowner took to Reddit seeking advice about the health of a tree in their yard.

The arborists subreddit is a community that cares deeply for trees and where you can ask any of your burning arboreal questions. In a post on the page, one homeowner expressed concern over a tree in their yard that may be showing signs of distress.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster asked, "I am terribly afraid of not taking care of this tree properly, and now I've noticed this flaking. Is this normal/expected for a newly transplanted tree, or am I not giving it something it needs?

In the accompanying photos, viewers can see a small tree in a gravel bed. The close-ups show the bark of the tree flaking off and a bit of a wound on the bottom side of one of the branches.

Trees are an important part of many ecosystems and are incredibly beneficial to humans for a number of reasons. Firstly, trees give off oxygen. According to the USDA, "one large tree can provide a day's supply of oxygen for up to four people."

Neighborhoods that have trees are also typically cooler than those without. Many cities suffer from the urban heat island effect that can be alleviated by more trees and green space. A study published in the journal Nature found that urban areas with more trees were 2.57 °C cooler than those without.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

During the summer, this could cut back how much you need to run the A/C, helping to reduce your electric bill.

Meanwhile, a group out of Louisville has been studying the effects of trees on human health and has found positive outcomes over dozens of metrics.

Tree enthusiasts on Reddit had good news and bad news for the OP.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

One person felt the tree may not be in dire health yet, but could become so without a change in landscaping. They wrote, "What is concerning is how and where it is planted. Rocks are just about the worst thing for a tree to be planted in short, of concrete or asphalt; they cook the roots and deprive the tree of much needed moisture."

Another commenter suggested, "I like bark chips. The medium nuggets are attractive. Just don't volcano mulch — don't have it piled up against the tree."

Someone else told a story about trees that met a tragic fate under similar circumstances. "My sister killed two giant and beautiful eucalyptus by covering the roots with crushed rock. Only took one summer of heat to bake those roots."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.