Homeowner devastated after returning from work to discover neighbor's destructive act: 'What we paid for is now gone'

Few things can be worse than having bad neighbors.

For a homeowner in the r/treelaw subreddit, neighbors damaged valuable property and hurt the environment around them.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a post, the OP shared that they had purchased a three-acre lot in Ohio that was surrounded by beautiful trees.

Their property was soon defaced. "Last fall, our rear neighbors hired a tree crew and chopped down quite a bit of trees … while we were at work," they explained. "We came home to a new view and the exact opposite of what we originally bought."

The OP shared several images of the damage the neighbors caused.

The OP concluded the post by saying, "What we paid for is now gone."

Some of the trees the neighbors cut down were described as 30 feet tall, making them incredibly valuable. This act was both costly and damaging to the environment, as so many large trees were cut down for seemingly no reason.

Far too often, inconsiderate neighbors act as an extra hurdle for homeowners looking for climate-friendly solutions.

Whether it's litter finding its way onto other properties, invasive plant species, or destroyed property, horror stories about neighbors are endless.

In some cases, homeowner associations can also be difficult to manage for those who want an environmentally friendly yard.

The comment section under the OP's post was filled with reactions to this neighbor nightmare.

"Come down on those people like a ton of bricks or they'll not stop doing this kind of stuff," one user suggested when discussing legal options for the OP.

Another user said: "The trees you stated are quite valuable. Get an arborist to value said trees and then get a good real estate attorney."

One commenter cautioned the OP, writing: "What would concern me is where does the neighbor think his property line stops? He may think it is his property. You may have a larger issue than trees."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



