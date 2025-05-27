Homeowner stunned by HOA's requirement to replace allegedly 'dead' tree: 'Your HOA should stay in their lane'

"Is my tree dead?" one Redditor asked. It seems like their homeowners association had already decided that it was and compelled them to replace it.

"My in-law told me it's not dead," they explained. "She told me that the bottom may have a fungus but the top looks healthy and is taking most of [the] nutrients."

Given how expensive buying another tree would be, the original poster hoped to salvage this one before taking the issue further with the HOA.

HOAs are known to enforce strict rules and often make the life of their residents difficult, particularly when it comes to saving money and embracing an eco-friendlier way of living.

From solar equipment to grass lawn fixes, HOAs have the power to request that homeowners make changes to their property, as expensive or sudden as those are. In such cases, residents can try to work with their HOA in an effort to challenge established bylaws and, hopefully, upgrade their home as they please.

Luckily, the members of the subreddit group r/arborists, which gathers professionals and hobbyists within the field of arboriculture, were eager to help the Redditor.

"I would have an arborist come out to do a professional evaluation only because the HOA seems as if they are being a tad unreasonable," one of them advised.

"Clearly not dead. That reddish tint is probably just normal new foliage growth that will fade with time," another said.

"It has turgid green leaves. Not dead. Make the HOA prove it is dead," a third user reassured.

To ensure that the HOA's decision to replace the small oak with a 65-gallon tree, which is much more massive than the tree shown in the pictures, would not prevail, other Redditors recommended that the OP should ask for the specific guidelines addressing such a situation and keep a paper trail of all exchanges.

"Your HOA should stay in their lane," another user concluded.

