Homeowner distraught as neighbor's construction project causes devastating losses: 'Can be worth thousands'

A neighbor's construction has left a homeowner distraught after causing significant damage to their property.

Posting on Reddit, the homeowner shared that the neighbor has recently started construction on a new development which had extended across the property line and damaged six to seven mature trees.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"A certified arborist has confirmed that the trees are now dead," wrote the homeowner, after explaining that the building works had left the roots of the trees exposed. The homeowner, located in Boston, wanted advice on what to do next and to ensure they were educated on their rights before speaking to local lawyers.

The homeowner received lots of replies that stated the neighbors could be liable for thousands of dollars due to strict laws on tree damage in Massachusetts. "In some states, the value of mature trees can be tripled in damages. You're not talking about saplings here, big trees can be worth thousands," one commenter wrote.

"Massachusetts has treble damages for trees. Was a practicing arborist in the Boston area for years," added another.

Trees provide several important ecological and societal benefits that younger trees do not, so protecting them is critical for reaping these benefits. Trees help provide cleaner air and improved water quality, support biodiversity by providing a home for various wildlife, and they even have a positive impact on human health and well-being.

Protecting trees and planting new ones can also help to cool areas down as they help regulate the climate and provide shade from the sun. This is particularly important as global temperatures continue to rise because of human-induced climate change. One study found that trees can reduce the summer temperature in European cities by up to 12 °C, as per the New Scientist.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that people have reached out for help regarding difficult neighbors, especially when it comes to climate-friendly improvements. Maintaining a friendly and open relationship with your neighbors can make it easier to prevent challenges like these, but knowing your rights and keeping records of instances are also important in case situations escalate.

