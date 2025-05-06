You can snag rewards from your favorite brands by cleaning out your junk drawer with outdated tech: 'I need this in my life'

"They accept tech from any brand, in any condition — even broken devices."

That messy junk drawer overflowing with mystery cords and old devices might finally have a solution.

Instagram user Ashley Kirby (@thekirbycrew_) shared her experience with Trashie's Tech Take Back Box, showcasing how it helped her tackle her electronics clutter problem.

How does the Tech Take Back Box work?

In her Instagram post, Ashley asked followers, "Is your junk drawer full of cords like mine?" before recommending the Tech Take Back Box as the solution. She explained that the service takes "all of your unwanted tech, like old phones and miscellaneous cords, and safely recycles it."

As Ashley noted in her caption: "They accept tech from any brand, in any condition — even broken devices."

After filling your box — which costs $25 — with unwanted electronics, use a prepaid shipping label to drop it off at any UPS location.

Trashie then processes your items and rewards you based on the value of your recycled tech. You can use these rewards toward future Trashie purchases or convert them into gift cards for popular retailers.

Why should I recycle my old tech?

The immediate benefit of using the Tech Take Back Box is finally clearing out that cluttered junk drawer that Ashley referenced. Those random cords and chargers you've been holding onto "just in case" can now serve a better purpose.

Beyond decluttering, you'll get rewarded for your environmental responsibility. As Ashley mentioned in her caption, you can "Recycle old tech, get rewarded!"

Smart recycling programs such as this one provide individuals with meaningful rewards while helping divert electronic waste from landfills.

E-waste contains toxic materials that can damage the environment when improperly disposed of. Recycling your old tech prevents these hazardous substances from causing damage and allows for the recovery of valuable materials that can be reused in new products.

Are there similar programs to Trashie's Tech Take Back Box?

The usefulness of Trashie's program was evident in the comment section of Ashley's post, where one user wrote, "I have not even heard of this, and I need this in my life," showing how many people are searching for solutions to their e-waste problem.

Trashie also has a recycling program known as the Take Back Bag, which can be used to earn rewards for old clothing and textiles. It's a similar process to the Tech Take Back Box: Buy a bag for $20, fill it with unused clothes, bed sheets, and towels, send it to the company, and receive rewards for future purchases.

If you're looking for alternative options, Apple's Trade In program accepts old Apple smartphones and offers credit toward new purchases. The program even takes non-Apple devices for free recycling.

Best Buy also runs an electronics recycling program for consumers to drop off various items at its stores.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.