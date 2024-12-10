This first-of-its kind startup is turning unwanted items into amazing rewards — here's what you can get for your old stuff

This company is making it easier than ever to donate your old stuff and earn big rewards along the way.

Trashie's Take Back Bag is a super simple way to clean out your closet, save the planet, and get rewarded — here's what you need to know.

How does Trashie's Take Back Bag work?

First, you'll order a Take Back Bag. A single bag costs around $20, but you get extra bonuses for ordering in bulk. If you sign up for Trashie's newsletter, you can get $10 off your first Take Back Bag order.

After you place your order, the Take Back Bag will arrive in about a week. Fill it up — Trashie accepts all sorts of stuff, such as clothes, shoes, towels, bedding, bags, and even jewelry. It has recently introduced the Tech Take Back Box for electronic waste, so you can recycle old phones, laptops, and cables, too.









When your bag is full, it's time to send it back, and Trashie makes the process super easy. Simply scan the unique QR code on your bag for shipping instructions and drop it off at any UPS store.

Once your bag ships, you'll earn 30 TrashieCash, which can be redeemed for all sorts of incredible deals and discounts from your favorite brands.

Why should I use Trashie?

Textile waste is a huge problem, and with the rising popularity of fast fashion, it's getting worse. According to Earth.Org: "Of the 100 billion garments produced each year, 92 million tonnes [over 101 million tons] end up in landfills."

Most of that clothing is in good condition, and even the ones that aren't can still be given new life — that's where Trashie comes in to save the day.

Trashie carefully sorts your items into conditions and categories. The majority of these items are in good condition and reused, while clothing in poor condition gets recycled into textile fibers, pet bedding, building materials, and more.

Are there similar programs to Trashie's Take Back Bag?

Trashie's doing great things for the planet, and other companies are, too. ThredUp, for example, is an online consignment store that allows you to send in your gently used clothes for credits, which can then be used to shop on their online thrift store.

Some clothing brands have their own exchange programs — Lululemon will give you store credit for your old workout clothes, for example. You can always go the simple route, too, and donate your old stuff to local thrift stores.

Some clothing brands have their own exchange programs — Lululemon will give you store credit for your old workout clothes, for example. You can always go the simple route, too, and donate your old stuff to local thrift stores.