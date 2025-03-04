This game-changing service can transform your old clothes into valuable travel rewards: 'This is the best'

For anyone looking to declutter and save money, it's a win-win.

A great recycling program is helping people turn their old clothes into valuable travel rewards — while also keeping clothes out of landfills.

How does Trashie work?

Trashie's Take Back Bag is designed to make textile recycling effortless. After purchasing a bag for $20, participants can fill it with up to 15 pounds of unwanted clothing, shoes, and household textiles.

Once full, they can register the bag online to receive a prepaid shipping label and drop it off at any UPS location.

From there, Trashie ensures the items are responsibly processed, keeping them out of landfills. In return, participants receive 30 TrashieCash credits, which can be redeemed for discounts with partnered brands.

Plus, those who purchase a Take Back Bag also get an instant $25 hotel travel credit, which can be applied to bookings with major hotel chains like Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton, and Sheraton.

"This is the best," said one excited Instagram user.

Why should I use Trashie's Take Back Bag?

For anyone looking to declutter while also saving money, this program is a win-win.

The immediate $25 hotel travel credit can help cut costs on upcoming trips, while TrashieCash rewards offer additional savings on sustainable brands.

Beyond the financial perks, the environmental impact is significant.

The fashion industry is responsible for a massive amount of waste, with nearly 85% of all textiles ending up in landfills, according to the World Economic Forum. Programs like this can give unwanted clothes a second life, reducing waste and lessening the demand for new production — one of the biggest contributors to pollution and resource depletion.

Are there other programs similar to Trashie?

Trashie isn't the only company offering recycling incentives.

One such program is offered by Eileen Fisher through their Renew program. This sustainable brand gives $5 in "Renew Rewards" for each Eileen Fisher item returned, regardless of its condition. The returned items are sorted, cleaned using a resource-efficient process, and either resold or transformed into new products like art and pillows.

American Eagle also offers a take-back program through their partnership with Cotton Incorporated's Blue Jeans Go Green initiative. You can bring in your old American Eagle jeans to any store and receive a $10 credit toward a new pair. The recycled jeans are then transformed into insulating material for building homes.

Smart recycling programs like these and Trashie's Take Back Bag make it easier than ever to turn unwanted items into valuable rewards while making a positive impact on the environment. By participating, consumers can cut down on waste, reduce their contribution to Earth's overheating, and earn meaningful perks — all with one simple bag.

