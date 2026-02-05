Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after video of yard transformation: 'This is gorgeous'

"The end result videos never cease to make me goofy smile with happiness."

A TikToker transformed a drab yard into a pollinator-friendly garden.

If you're feeling uninspired by your yard, TikTok author and gardener Jennifer C. Howard (@jennifer.c.howard) has the remedy.

She posted a video documenting her yard transformation from a "desert lawn" to a pollinator garden.

#cottagegarden #author #publishing #pollinatorgarden ♬ nhạc nền - Old Songs Old Memories @jennifer.c.howard The end result videos never ceases to make me goofy smile with happiness. We have loved the result of this garden transformation that we are turning another section of our property into a pollinator friendly garden. The 12months has flown by. Watching each season bring its own beauty (and challenges) has been an honour- and all for the pollinators!!! Before we started this garden we had no native bees, only swathes of mosquitoes and invasive wasps that stung us at every opportunity. Transforming the garden has transformed the pollinator diversity and the way we use our outdoor space. We no longer have a wasp or mozzie problem, only a multitude of bee varieties, praying mantis, moths, butterflies, dragonflies, lizards, spiders and so forth. If you like what we have done here- I am a Historical Fiction author who uses her garden for writing research. PRUDENCE is set for release mid 2026. Please join me on my journey towards publishing #gardening

It was no small task. It involved her and her partner removing the lawn, adding a water feature, and mapping out and digging a path. Next, they lined the path with stones and filled it with crushed granite, and then they added over 250 plants.

The finished garden truly looked like something out of a fairytale, with vibrant flowers and verdant, healthy grass absolutely thriving in the Australian sun.

"The end result videos never cease to make me goofy smile with happiness," Jennifer captioned the post.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

She noted that before the transformation, there were no native bees in the garden — only mosquitoes and invasive wasps.

However, since the major upgrade, her yard has been visited by multiple bee varieties, praying mantises, moths, butterflies, dragonflies, lizards, spiders, and many other native creatures.

Rewilding your lawn with native species from your gardening zone can be a great way to welcome pollinators to your yard, but it can also save you time and money.

Native plants tend to require far less maintenance and watering than non-native species. That means fewer costly trips to the gardening center, lower water bills, and way less energy spent.

If a full garden upgrade isn't possible for you right now, even simply planting groundcover, such as buffalo grass or clover, to replace a monoculture lawn can help you see some of the same benefits, including reduced mowing.

TikTok users ran to the comments of Jennifer's video to share their amazement at her stunning new outdoor space.

"So many creatures would absolutely be loving you for this," one user wrote.

"This is gorgeous," someone else remarked.

"This is amazing! And has inspired me for our pollinator garden," another added. "I was just going to plant and let her be wild, but I might be a bit more strategic now."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.





