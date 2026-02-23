Homeowner searches for advice after learning about utility companies' authority to 'disqualify' customers: 'This is accurate to some extent'

One Virginia homeowner took to Reddit after a door-to-door salesman claimed their utility provider could deny their solar installation due to transfer capacity limits.
The original poster explained that they engaged with a Sunrun marketer, who claimed Dominion Energy could disqualify homes from solar because local transformers can only handle limited electricity flowing back into the grid from solar panels.
"Something didn't seem right," they noted. "Is what he is saying b******* to get me to commit?"
The OP also shared that Dominion offers one-to-one net metering with a 20-kilowatt system cap per home, but could find nothing on the utility's official website mentioning transformer capacity limits or any homes being denied solar access.
Their question is an important one, as going solar can save families major money on utility bills, along with guarding you against rising energy prices and making your home more resilient with paired battery storage.
TCD's solar partners, like EnergySage, can pave the way, saving you up to $10,000 through its free tools by curating competitive bids on your solar project.
Several fellow Redditors confirmed that transformer capacity issues do happen on occasion — but were quick to emphasize that it shouldn't create a false sense of urgency.
"This is accurate to some extent. Local transformers can absolutely max out if too many people in a concentrated area have solar," one commenter explained. "This usually means that you either can't get solar or you need to pay the utility to upgrade your transformer."
Another commenter clarified that utilities rarely deny solar installations. "If the grid lacks capacity they'll tell you that you must pay for the grid upgrades before PTO," they wrote, referring to Permission to Operate approval.
For their part, the OP noted only about five homes in their 100-home neighborhood had solar panels, making urgent capacity concerns unlikely.
|
What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?
I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎
Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.
Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills
While transformer capacity can occasionally limit some solar adoption, most homeowners can confidently move forward without any barriers. Exploring your options can help you understand what's possible for your unique situation.
• EnergySage provides free tools to compare quotes from trusted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations
• Not ready to own? Palmetto's LightReach program offers solar with $0 down and guaranteed savings
• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners
Pairing solar panels with high-efficiency appliances can cut your utility costs even lower, and Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with vetted installers. Plus, the free Palmetto Home app can also get you up to $5,000 in rewards by taking simple, eco-friendly actions in your everyday life.
Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.