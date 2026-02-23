Homeowner searches for advice after learning about utility companies' authority to 'disqualify' customers: 'This is accurate to some extent'

One Virginia homeowner took to Reddit after a door-to-door salesman claimed their utility provider could deny their solar installation due to transfer capacity limits.

The original poster explained that they engaged with a Sunrun marketer, who claimed Dominion Energy could disqualify homes from solar because local transformers can only handle limited electricity flowing back into the grid from solar panels.

"Something didn't seem right," they noted. "Is what he is saying b******* to get me to commit?"

The OP also shared that Dominion offers one-to-one net metering with a 20-kilowatt system cap per home, but could find nothing on the utility's official website mentioning transformer capacity limits or any homes being denied solar access.

Their question is an important one, as going solar can save families major money on utility bills, along with guarding you against rising energy prices and making your home more resilient with paired battery storage.

TCD's solar partners, like EnergySage, can pave the way, saving you up to $10,000 through its free tools by curating competitive bids on your solar project.

Several fellow Redditors confirmed that transformer capacity issues do happen on occasion — but were quick to emphasize that it shouldn't create a false sense of urgency.

"This is accurate to some extent. Local transformers can absolutely max out if too many people in a concentrated area have solar," one commenter explained. "This usually means that you either can't get solar or you need to pay the utility to upgrade your transformer."

FROM OUR PARTNER Get $1,000 cash to slash your bills with rooftop solar panels for $0 down and low monthly payments Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver — including an exclusive $1,000 cashback offer for TCD readers. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings of up to 33% off your current power bill. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just book a short meeting with Palmetto's experts to explore your options and find the solution that's right for you. Connect with Palmetto

Another commenter clarified that utilities rarely deny solar installations. "If the grid lacks capacity they'll tell you that you must pay for the grid upgrades before PTO," they wrote, referring to Permission to Operate approval.

For their part, the OP noted only about five homes in their 100-home neighborhood had solar panels, making urgent capacity concerns unlikely.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

While transformer capacity can occasionally limit some solar adoption, most homeowners can confidently move forward without any barriers. Exploring your options can help you understand what's possible for your unique situation.

• EnergySage provides free tools to compare quotes from trusted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations

• Not ready to own? Palmetto's LightReach program offers solar with $0 down and guaranteed savings

• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Pairing solar panels with high-efficiency appliances can cut your utility costs even lower, and Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with vetted installers. Plus, the free Palmetto Home app can also get you up to $5,000 in rewards by taking simple, eco-friendly actions in your everyday life.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.