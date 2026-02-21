Surveillance footage captures moment driver decides to ignore train crossing: '[They think it] will somehow magically stop for them'

Crashes at railroad crossings happen far more often than most people think.

A pickup truck driver's risky decision to race across railroad tracks ahead of an oncoming train was caught on security camera footage.

The clip was posted to the r/IdiotsinCars subreddit and titled, "When you think you can drive faster than incoming train." It has left viewers stunned.

The security camera footage shows a dark-colored pickup truck approaching a railroad crossing. A motorcyclist waits nearby as the truck begins a slow right turn onto the tracks.

Within seconds, a large green freight train barrels into frame and slams into the truck, which sends debris flying. The truck is shoved down the tracks by the force of the collision.

In the final moments of the footage, bystanders rush to the scene. People can be seen standing and moving around the wreckage, suggesting the driver may have survived the crash.

It's a stark reminder of just how little chance any vehicle has against a freight train moving at speed.

The close call left commenters shaking their heads. One pointed out just how impossible it is to stop a train on short notice.

"I love how people always seem to think a train will somehow magically stop for them," they wrote. "It take thousands of feet to stop a fully loaded train because a body in motion wants to stay in said motion."

Another commenter kept it simple, writing: "It looks like someone learned a lesson today."

And one Redditor zeroed in on the driver's ill-timed turn, saying: "He might have been fine if he didn't make the slowest right turn in the history of driving."

Crashes at railroad crossings happen far more often than most people think. The few seconds a driver might save by beating a train are never worth the risk to themselves, their passengers, or the people in communities around them.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.