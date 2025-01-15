Resident calls out public officials following tragic pedestrian death: 'It is absurd that this keeps happening'

"We've created a society that is far too centered around cars."

A viral video captured a resident's passionate outrage at public officials after a family was tragically hit by a vehicle, leaving the mother and child dead and the father critically injured. Shared on TikTok by user Jon Jon (@jonjon.mp4), the video showcases the raw frustration of a community grappling with preventable dangers in urban design.

The TikTok opens with the resident standing at a busy intersection in front of the tragedy scene, pointing to inadequate infrastructure as a key factor in the tragedy.

"It is absurd that this keeps happening," he says, highlighting the hypocrisy of local leaders who publicly mourn these deaths but fail to implement meaningful change.

He then states everything wrong with this situation, ending each point with, "But that's not what's crazy." By the end of the video, the TikTok user concludes by saying "What's crazy is that (this tragedy) isn't crazy."

In the video, the TikTok user calls for safer pedestrian crossings, better lighting, and stricter traffic enforcement, arguing that these measures could save lives. His message has struck a chord, amplifying debates about car dependency and the lack of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure in cities worldwide.

This tragedy highlights the broader consequences of car-dominated urban planning. In the U.S., pedestrian fatalities have been on the rise, with factors like high-speed traffic, poorly designed intersections, and inadequate public transit options playing a significant role.

For consumers, living without a car could mean significant savings on gas, insurance, and maintenance, but current systems often leave them with few alternatives. It is increasingly important to share stories like this one to bring our society further and further away from being so dependent on cars for transportation.

Commenters on TikTok chimed in with reactions ranging from anger to calls for action. One user wrote, "I don't understand why cities don't install bollards on intersection corners like that. Every gas station does it for their stores."

Another commenter said, "We've created a society that is far too centered around cars.

"Stories like this have been covered before, including efforts to expand biking programs, create car-free zones in urban centers, and design "complete streets" that prioritize pedestrians and cyclists. As anger turns into advocacy, this viral moment serves as a reminder of the power of collective action in creating safer, more equitable communities.

