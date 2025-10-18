Homeowner shares genuine experience after replacing old gas boiler with 'self-sufficient' HVAC: 'I never think about it'

For those who fear that switching to the latest HVAC technology may be too complicated, a homeowner has some simple advice: Stop worrying, and make the switch.

Stephanie, a homeowner in the United Kingdom, shared her insights in a YouTube video posted by CB Heating (@cbheating). She mentions that, when upgrading from her previous gas boiler, she wanted a heating option that was as simple and hands-off as possible.

With her new heat pump, she got that, and much more.

"Our gas boiler, when we did have gas, used to lose its pressure all the time … whereas this is literally effortless to me," Stephanie said. "I never think about it."

Heating and cooling are responsible for more than half of the energy use in an average American home, which makes HVAC a logical spot to look for efficient upgrades. The experts at Mitsubishi can help homeowners find the right upgrade, like their cost-effective mini-split systems.

Heat pumps create efficiency by capturing warmth from the ambient air, instead of burning fossil fuels to generate heat. This means they're better for the environment and can bring down your monthly energy bills.

Thanks to governmental programs, the upfront cost may also be lower than you think. Credits and rebates available through the Inflation Reduction Act can knock the initial cost down by thousands of dollars. Mitsubishi's network of trained professionals can help guide you through that process, making sure you find the right heat pump for your home and budget.

But a heat pump isn't the only upgrade Stephanie made; she also significantly improved her energy efficiency by installing solar panels. This is one of the ultimate home energy hacks, as it reduces reliance on the grid, makes the planet healthier, and can bring electricity bills down to nearly $0.

For those interested in buying solar panels, EnergySage offers free tools that make it easy to compare installation quotes and save up to $10,000 in the process. And if the upfront cost of buying solar panels is too prohibitive, Palmetto's LightReach leasing program allows homeowners to enjoy solar's benefits with no upfront cost.

By combining solar panels with a heat pump, Stephanie has taken a big step toward energy independence, lower monthly bills, and a cleaner planet. And, best of all, it's a system that keeps her home comfortable without complication.

"I would tell people to do it," Stephanie said.

