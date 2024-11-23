Parent sparks controversy online after sharing photo of gift for their child's lost tooth: 'Even the Tooth Fairy has fallen prey ...'

Waking up to see what the tooth fairy brought you was always a great part of childhood, but one mom is changing the tradition of a few dollars left under your pillow to lots of goodies ready for you when you wake up, as one user showcased on Reddit.

Redditors in the comments were shocked at how much this child got for their first lost tooth. They reminisced over the small amounts they got for losing their teeth.

A Redditor posted an image in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit of a screenshot of a video that a mom took of all the things she bought for her child after they lost their first tooth, including toothbrushes, mouthwash, an assortment of toys, candy, a crown, and even $50.

The poster was shocked at how much the mom bought for her child.

The OP said: "Even the Tooth Fairy has fallen prey to consumerism."

Consumerism can lead to economic growth and the creation of jobs, but there is a downside to it. According to SoFi, consumerism can lead to unhappiness and anxiety because you are always wanting the next new thing, and nothing is ever good enough.

Even a Redditor asked in the comments if the mom would maintain this for every tooth and if the kid would be disappointed if they didn't get the same amount or more.

SoFi also noted that consumerism leads to debt since many people buy things they do not need. "The average American had nearly $5,600 in credit card debt at the end of last year."

Additionally, there is an environmental impact to buying too many goods. Producing these goods requires resources, much of which are from dirty energy sources that pollute the air. And much of this stuff gets thrown away and ends up in landfills.

Stores play a big part in the overconsumption because of marketing tactics. One Redditor shared images from Five Below with store signs used to get people to impulse buy. The signs read "Want=Need" and "Grab it now! FOMO is real."

Many of us have probably fallen for marketing schemes and wanted something because someone else had it, aka FOMO, but that doesn't mean you can't break the habit. One of the best ways to break the habit is to declutter your home. You can sell the things you don't use or donate them.

Redditors had much to say in the comments about the child's gifts.

One user said, "We all have shopping addictions."

Another commented, "It's future garbage. All of it."

