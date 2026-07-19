Massachusetts gardener gets plenty of tomato blooms, but 95-degree heat stalls the harvest

"I've used an electric toothbrush with great success to pollinate my tomatoes and peppers."

A Massachusetts grower's tomato plants were doing what usually promises a summer payoff: blooming. But during a stretch of extreme heat, the flowers kept coming while the fruit did not.

For anyone staring at healthy-looking tomato plants without tomatoes and wondering what went wrong, the answer may have less to do with gardening mistakes and more to do with the weather.

What's happening?

A Massachusetts gardener turned to the r/vegetablegardening Reddit forum for advice after three Sungold tomato plants kept producing blossoms without any tomatoes.

In the post, the grower wrote: "The tomato plants are flowering but not fruiting yet." They added that they had already tried tapping the flowers and watering carefully during "the extreme heat we've had in MA."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Commenters pointed to high temperatures as the main problem.

"Above 90-95 degrees Fahrenheit temps, the flowers will not pollinate and just fall off. You can shade your plants if you get such high heat & they should do OK," one user explained.

Others echoed that point and shared their experience from hotter regions. "TN grower here, can confirm once it's over 90-95 they won't produce much but if you can keep the plants healthy they'll really go wild once the temps start to drop back down," another Redditor wrote.

A few others shared simple pollination tricks for cooler, calmer days, including gently shaking the plant, tapping flower stalks, or even using vibration. As one user put it: "I've used an electric toothbrush with great success to pollinate my tomatoes and peppers."

Why does it matter?

This kind of garden frustration is becoming more common as summer heat waves intensify.

Tomatoes are often considered beginner-friendly, but flower production and fruit set are not the same thing. Plants can look healthy and vigorous while still struggling to produce fruit when temperatures climb too high.

A stretch of 90-plus-degree weather can stall production just when people expect their plants to take off. The thread also highlighted something many gardeners may need to hear: Sometimes it is not user error.

One commenter admitted: "I'm so thankful for these comments about temperature, I was so worried I'd done something wrong even though they're generally so easy to grow!"

Hotter weather can affect backyard growing in multiple ways, from pollination timing to watering needs to overall harvest size.

What can I do?

The main advice from gardeners was not to panic: Keep the plants in good shape and wait for cooler weather to return.

Suggested steps included deep watering, mulching to hold moisture, and using shade cloth during the hottest part of the day. Because tomatoes are self-pollinating, gentle movement can also help encourage fruit set.

"Tomatoes are self-pollinating (each flower has both necessary parts) but need movement to make it happen," one commenter noted.

If you're rethinking your yard during hotter summers, it may also be worth reducing the amount of thirsty, high-maintenance lawn around your garden beds. Replacing even part of a traditional lawn with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can save time and money on maintenance while lowering water bills.

These lower-maintenance options can also support pollinators and make yards more resilient during extreme heat.

For more ideas, check out the TCD Guide's pages on rewilding your yard and upgrading to a natural lawn. Even a partial lawn replacement can deliver many of the same benefits without requiring a full yard overhaul.

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