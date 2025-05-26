Gardener shares genius method for reusing empty pill bottles: 'Tried this for fun'

"That is so interesting to see."

One Redditor is letting tomato lovers in on a hack that will let them grow small plants in a common household item.

The scoop

In a subreddit dedicated to tomatoes, one user posted a photo of a Micro-Tina tomato plant that they grew in an old pill bottle.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster said they "tried this for fun," but the result has been some serious growth. The photo of the tomato plant shows healthy leaves, a small fruit, and a strong root system. The user told a commenter that they started growing the seed right in the pill bottle.

How it's helping

This hack is eco-friendly in more ways than one. It upcycles waste that would have otherwise ended up in a landfill and presents an easy way to grow your own food.

Upcycling household items like pill bottles saves you time and money because it can be difficult and expensive to purchase new items. Additionally, it diverts trash away from landfills, thus lowering the amount of heat-trapping gas that is polluting the atmosphere.

This is just one of several ways you can help the environment and yourself. In addition to upcycling, you can sell your used clothes on ThredUp or exchange unwanted garments for coupons with Trashie.

You can also have the satisfaction of growing your own produce with this hack, which makes your dishes fresher and even more delicious, knowing that you grew the ingredients yourself.

What everyone's saying

One commenter suggested that orange pill bottles may be more effective for the tomato plant.

"I tried with the green pill bottles but didn't have much luck but the orange pill bottles I've had good success with especially as humidity domes," they wrote. "The pharmacy I use now only has green bottles guess I better figure out what I need to do now. Your tomato looks so happy."

Another user said they were also eager to try the hack.

"That is so interesting to see," the person said. "I just ordered some micro Tom seeds. Excited to give them a try."

