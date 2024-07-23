Seasoned gardener explains why vegetable plants may be dropping flowers: 'That was super helpful to know'

"I'm a new gardener so thank you."

Are your tomatoes and peppers dropping flowers or fruit in the summer heat? Don't panic. It's actually a clever survival tactic, according to TikTok gardening guru Growing Out of the Box (@growingoutofthebox1).

The scoop

In a recent video, the green-thumbed influencer explains that when tomato and pepper plants drop flowers or fruit in hot weather, it's a "protective mechanism" to help them survive the scorching temps.

"So what they're gonna do is, they're gonna drop seeds," Growing Out of the Box reveals. "That's what the plant is actually doing. So while we're growing this for the fruit, the sole purpose of this plant is to drop seeds."

How it's working

For rookie gardeners, seeing precious peppers or tomatoes dropping off the vine can feel devastating. But once you understand the fascinating biology behind it, this natural process becomes far less alarming.

The biggest benefit of this insider info? Peace of mind. New gardeners can rest assured that their plants aren't failing but intelligently adapting. Plus, less stress for you means less stress for your garden in the long run.

Environmentally, backyard gardening itself provides major perks. Growing your own organic produce shrinks your carbon footprint by reducing the demand for store-bought veggies that are often shipped long distances. What's more, it cuts down on pollution-heavy factory farming practices.

Research demonstrates that gardening also boosts mental and physical health, providing a meaningful outlet for exercise and stress relief.

What people are saying

Fellow TikTok users are loving this helpful horticultural hack. The comment section is blooming with appreciation from budding gardeners.

"As a new gardener who came home today after a week of 90-degree temps to one of my pepper plants with its fruit starting to wilt off… this was timely," one wrote. "Thank you!"

Another said: "I'm a new gardener so thank you."

"That was super helpful to know," praised a third.

Whether you're nurturing a sprawling backyard plot or just a few potted tomatoes on your patio, this expert advice is sure to keep your garden thriving all summer long. Now that's what we call planting the seeds of success.

