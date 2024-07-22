Gardener addresses concerns about heat-affected tomato plants with simple remedy: 'You are a life saver'

"I just had this question this evening while walking through my garden."

Gardening is a fun way to get outside and grow some of your own food. But it can feel overwhelming to learn how to care for all your new plants. A gardener on Instagram has some answers to help ease your tomato woes.

The scoop

Amber Benge (@gracewalkfarm) is a farmer and homesteader who shows her half a million followers tips and tricks for how to care for your garden, and she gives out some recipes as well. In one Instagram Reel, she explained how curling leaves on your tomatoes is likely not a cause for concern.

Her calming demeanor really puts you at ease as she tells viewers: "A little bit of leaf curl is normal in the summer. Hot temperatures, high winds, lots of things can cause leaf curl." She goes on to say that as long as you don't see any browning or other damage and the leaf is curling up you should be able to water your plants in the evening to help restore their shape.

If you do see damage to your leaves, or the leaves curl under, Amber recommends cutting off that branch to prevent possible disease from damaging the plant. "In most cases, a little bit of leaf curl is nothing to be concerned about," she concludes.

How it's working

Tips such as this help you get the most out of your garden. Knowing when and how to care for your plants will give you the best harvest each summer. With a fairly small investment, and a lot of care, your garden has the potential to provide you with hundreds of dollars worth of produce annually.

Not only is gardening a great way to get outside regularly, but studies show that people who garden get more fiber in their diets and decrease their stress.

Gardening is a growing hobby (no pun intended). "Eighty percent of American households participated in a gardening project in 2022," according to This Old House. And Bigger Garden reported, "One of the main drivers of this increase in popularity has been the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw 18.3 million people take up gardening as a way to pass the time and stay productive while at home."

With more and more people taking up the pastime, it's great so many folks are sharing their expert advice online.

What people are saying

Commenters were thrilled to hear their tomatoes weren't doomed. One person wrote: "Very cool! I just had this question this evening while walking through my garden and worrying over all the curling leaves!"

"You are a life saver," someone else said.

Another gardener stated: "Thank you for the information. I JUST cut mine yesterday, and it looks much happier."

