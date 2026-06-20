New Mexico homeowner finds grout-like piles around toilet and asks, 'What kind of bug [did] this?'

"Termite tubes. I would be getting that inspected by a company that treats them immediately."

A strange pile of material around a toilet sent one southern New Mexico homeowner searching online for answers. Whether a bathroom mess stems from pest activity, moisture damage, or both, unusual debris around plumbing fixtures can hint at a bigger problem inside a home.

What's happening?

In Reddit's r/pestcontrol, a southern New Mexico homeowner explained: "My wife and I recently started seeing piles of grout (at least we assume it's the grout...) around the edge of our toilet. Any idea what kind of bug could be creating this?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The powder-like material was collecting around the toilet's base, raising concerns that an insect might be tunneling nearby or pushing debris out from behind the fixture.

Crumbling grout, deteriorating caulk, or hidden water damage can also have causes unrelated to bugs. However, bathrooms have a combination of darkness, warmth, and a steady water source, which can attract pests, particularly in hot, dry regions such as southern New Mexico.

Why does it matter?

A small pile of "grout" could be the first visible sign that something behind the wall or beneath the floor needs attention. Even if bugs aren't the root cause of the debris, they can still point to a home-maintenance issue that can quickly become expensive.

If insects are involved, the stakes can be especially high. Some pests can damage wood, drywall, or subflooring before homeowners realize there is a problem.

Several Redditors warned that this could be the cause of the bathroom mystery.

"Termite tubes. I would be getting that inspected by a company that treats them immediately," one commenter remarked, while another warned, "They're destroying the wood in your home."

If moisture is the culprit instead, it can still lead to rot, mold, or a weakened toilet seal, all of which can mean more repairs and added stress.

While homes do protect people from outdoor conditions, as development expands into dry habitats and hotter, drier conditions make outdoor water harder to find, bugs and other animals can end up interacting with people more often inside built environments.

What can I do?

If you notice unexplained debris around a toilet, sink, or tub, start by taking clear photos of the issue before cleaning the area. That can help a pest-control professional or plumber identify patterns that may disappear once the debris is disturbed.

Next, look for other warning signs, such as soft flooring, peeling caulk, moisture around the base of the toilet, nearby wall damage, or additional piles that return after being swept away. Returning debris may indicate the problem is active.

Because issues can look similar, the safest approach is often to schedule an inspection with a licensed pest professional or plumber rather than guessing. A bathroom leak and a hidden infestation require very different solutions.

In many cases, the best prevention starts with making the home less inviting to moisture-loving pests in the first place.

In the meantime, the original poster decided that enlisting help was the right move. "Thanks for the help everyone!" they wrote. "Going to call around for a local professional tomorrow."

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