Gardener reveals genius reason he never throws away toilet paper tubes: 'On my way to try this right now'

If you've ever tossed an empty toilet paper roll into the recycling bin without a second thought, you might want to pause — it could be your next planter.

The scoop

A gardener is going viral for showing how those humble cardboard tubes can double as biodegradable seed starters.

In his playful TikTok video, Rob (@robdoingrob) walks viewers through how to grow sweet peas using what they jokingly call "poo poo rolls." The lighthearted delivery, complete with sing-song commentary and dramatic watering attempts, has drawn attention to a hack that's surprisingly practical.

"The sweetest peas. Sweet peas in the poo roll," he says while filling the tube with soil, before triumphantly declaring, "You foldy fold the base of the poop pot and then it will — yes!"

Instead of buying seed trays or small plastic nursery pots, you save your empty toilet paper tubes. To flatten one end, trim small slits, and fold the bottom inward to create a base. Then, fill it with potting mix, add sweet pea seeds, top with soil, and water gently.

How it's helping

Seed trays and small starter pots can cost anywhere from $5 to $20 per season, especially if you garden every year. By reusing something you already have, you eliminate that upfront cost. You also avoid last-minute trips to the garden center when planting season hits.

It can save time, too. When it's time to transplant, you don't have to remove the seedling from a plastic cell. You simply place the entire tube in the soil, which reduces root disturbance and transplant shock.

Then there's the environmental upside. The average American uses 140 toilet paper rolls every year. While cardboard is recyclable, not all of it actually gets recycled. Repurposing tubes keeps them in use longer and reduces demand for single-use plastic nursery trays that often crack and end up in landfills after a season or two.

Small swaps like this may seem minor, but they add up, especially if you're starting dozens of seedlings each spring.

What everyone's saying

Viewers loved the mix of chaos and creativity. Many commenters said they were inspired to try it themselves.

"On my way to try this right now," said one commenter.

"I saw this and have been saving them too!" said another.

As Rob shows, sometimes the best gardening hacks aren't fancy. They're sitting in your recycling bin or next to your toilet.

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