Gardener shares money-saving tip for reusing old toilet paper rolls: 'I'm going to try this'

Looking to start a garden without spending a lot on seedling supplies? A savvy gardener on TikTok has shared a simple, free way to turn everyday household waste into plant starters.

The scoop

A TikTok creator who goes by "Mom Me And The Farm" (@mommethefarm) shows how to turn empty toilet paper rolls into biodegradable seedling containers.

Just cut the cardboard rolls in half, stand them up, fill them with soil, and plant your seeds. To avoid a mess, put the rolls on a shallow tray to catch any extra water, and keep an eye on the moisture to keep your plants happy. "I am saving every dime I can this year," says the gardener, showing how the rolls provide solid support for seedlings.

How it's helping

This hack saves you from buying plastic seed trays, which can cost $5-15. Cardboard rolls are a free, eco-friendly alternative that not only holds seedlings but breaks down on its own. When you plant them, the rolls disintegrate, adding organic matter to the soil and helping with transplant shock. And you don't have to bother taking the container off before planting. This works especially well for deep-rooted plants like tomatoes and peppers.

Plus, reusing cardboard keeps it out of landfills, where paper makes up about 23% of all waste, according to the EPA. By repurposing stuff you already have, you're helping the environment and giving your plants better soil. Groups like Trashie help with recycling tough items, and ThredUp encourages reusing clothes, making it easier to live sustainably.

What everyone's saying

"This makes so much sense. Thanks for sharing," commented one user, while another wrote, "This is a fantastic tip!"

A third wrote, "Great idea, I'm going to try this."

By reusing toilet paper rolls, gardeners can cut down on waste while making their garden more sustainable. Experienced gardeners love it because it's great for deep-rooted plants, helping roots grow strong without plastic containers. With more people getting into eco-friendly gardening, this low-cost hack is grabbing a lot of attention.

Gardening doesn't have to be expensive or wasteful. Simple, creative ideas like this make it easier to grow your own plants and veggies while being kinder to the environment. Whether you're planting your first garden or just trying to grow your veggie patch on the cheap, this toilet paper roll trick is a solid way to kick things off.

