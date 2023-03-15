TikToker reveals why you should stop using store-bought toilet bowl cleaners: ‘I can’t stand the smell’

“I use that [store-bought] toilet cleaner and I can’t stand the smell.”

Cleaning the toilet bowl is probably not your favorite chore, but at some point or another, it’s one that everybody has to do.

But now, at least you can take solace in the knowledge that there is a way to clean the toilet that doesn’t involve toxic products — and it involves a fun project that might even make the entire process (dare we say?) bearable.

According to a new TikTok video from cleaning specialist CleanSnob (@cleansnob), you can replace your Clorox with a homemade mixture of one cup of baking soda, two cups of hydrogen peroxide, and 10 drops of essential oil.

“You’ve got the ingredients right in your house,” the TikToker says.

From there, it’s a simple matter of funneling your homemade cleaner into a repurposed soap bottle, and you’re ready to get cleaning that toilet.

“It’s healthier, it’s cheaper, [and] it smells better,” CleanSnob raves, adding, “Make sure you put a label on it, so you know what it is.”

Cleaning with regular, store-bought toilet cleaner can create toxic fumes inside your home due to the chemical compounds in bleach mixing with light and a citrus-scented compound found in many cleaning products to “form airborne particles that might be harmful when inhaled by pets or people,” according to the American Chemical Society.

In addition, making your own cleaning products at home reduces your need for new plastic-packaged products while also allowing you to reuse your existing plastic packaging, saving it from the dump — an awesome one-two punch of anti-plastic pollution.

Single-use plastic is a massive problem for our planet. The production of plastic releases carbon pollution into the air, which causes global temperatures to rise.

The commenters on CleanSnob’s video couldn’t wait to try the recipe — and clean their own toilets — for themselves.

“Thank you,” writes one commenter. “I use that [store-bought] toilet cleaner and I can’t stand the smell.”

