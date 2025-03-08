  • Home Home

Solar company receives massive fine after allegedly damaging multiple homes — here's how to find trusted solar installers in your area

Former customers are still fighting for compensation in the courtroom.

by Patrick Long
Former customers are still fighting for compensation in the courtroom.

Photo Credit: iStock

Dozens of Nevada residents experienced a nightmare scenario when they tried to transform their homes with solar panels. Don't blame the technology known to provide incredible savings, though — blame the careless actions of the solar installation company, as reported by FOX5 Las Vegas. Fortunately, there's a way to prevent the same thing from happening to you. 

Titan Solar Power was once among the biggest residential solar installation companies in the country. In June 2024, it ceased operations and filed for bankruptcy. The closing of its doors was abrupt and shocking to some, but a number of customers knew exactly what had happened: The company had damaged their homes and had its license revoked.

According to FOX5 Las Vegas, Estie Kanelos-Azar and her military veteran husband hired the company to provide their home with solar panels a few years ago. The couple was able to finance the work with a loan from the Department of Veterans Affairs, which included a roof inspection. Not long after installation, cracks began appearing on the ceiling throughout their home. 

If you were going to buy an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Good driving range 🔋

Low sticker price 💰

High-tech features 🤖

Cheap maintenance 🔧

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Kanelos-Azar's husband later died from stomach cancer, leaving her on her own to find a way to stop the ceiling from constantly leaking. Meanwhile, several other Titan Solar customers experienced the same installation problems.

Upon learning of the devastating damage the company had caused to so many homes, the Nevada State Contractors Board revoked Titan Solar's license and fined it $400,000, per 8 News Now. While this at least managed to prevent nightmares for future customers, others are still fighting for recompense in the courtroom. Meanwhile, the entire saga has served as poor PR for solar power.

But you shouldn't let the unscrupulous actions of one company dissuade you from switching to solar energy. Solar can not only drastically reduce both your utility bills and your environmental impact, it can also raise the value of your home.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

And there are trusted ways to vet your solar installation company to ensure that the only thing you get from them is incredible savings and greater sustainability.

Companies like EnergySage offer quick estimates and free quote comparisons so you're not feeling around in the dark as you look to light up your home. They've also got advisors who can guide you through the entire process. These services can act as a safeguard from any careless and irresponsible solar installation companies that may be out there.

In short, if you think solar is right for you, the resources are there to ensure safe installation and maximum benefits.  

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x