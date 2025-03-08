Solar company receives massive fine after allegedly damaging multiple homes — here's how to find trusted solar installers in your area

Former customers are still fighting for compensation in the courtroom.

Dozens of Nevada residents experienced a nightmare scenario when they tried to transform their homes with solar panels. Don't blame the technology known to provide incredible savings, though — blame the careless actions of the solar installation company, as reported by FOX5 Las Vegas. Fortunately, there's a way to prevent the same thing from happening to you.

Titan Solar Power was once among the biggest residential solar installation companies in the country. In June 2024, it ceased operations and filed for bankruptcy. The closing of its doors was abrupt and shocking to some, but a number of customers knew exactly what had happened: The company had damaged their homes and had its license revoked.

According to FOX5 Las Vegas, Estie Kanelos-Azar and her military veteran husband hired the company to provide their home with solar panels a few years ago. The couple was able to finance the work with a loan from the Department of Veterans Affairs, which included a roof inspection. Not long after installation, cracks began appearing on the ceiling throughout their home.

Kanelos-Azar's husband later died from stomach cancer, leaving her on her own to find a way to stop the ceiling from constantly leaking. Meanwhile, several other Titan Solar customers experienced the same installation problems.

Upon learning of the devastating damage the company had caused to so many homes, the Nevada State Contractors Board revoked Titan Solar's license and fined it $400,000, per 8 News Now. While this at least managed to prevent nightmares for future customers, others are still fighting for recompense in the courtroom. Meanwhile, the entire saga has served as poor PR for solar power.

But you shouldn't let the unscrupulous actions of one company dissuade you from switching to solar energy. Solar can not only drastically reduce both your utility bills and your environmental impact, it can also raise the value of your home.

And there are trusted ways to vet your solar installation company to ensure that the only thing you get from them is incredible savings and greater sustainability.

Companies like EnergySage offer quick estimates and free quote comparisons so you're not feeling around in the dark as you look to light up your home. They've also got advisors who can guide you through the entire process. These services can act as a safeguard from any careless and irresponsible solar installation companies that may be out there.

In short, if you think solar is right for you, the resources are there to ensure safe installation and maximum benefits.

