Homeowner takes legal action after blaming deceptive solar company for destroying house — here's how you can dodge shady installers

"I didn't know it was going to be this bad."

A Nevada woman is holding a solar provider accountable for damaging her home and creating costly and frustrating installation delays.

As 8 News Now reported, Stacy Houston hired Titan Solar Power and signed a contract for solar installation to be completed within 60 days. However, the process has taken over 800 days and still isn't finished.

Houston met with the Nevada State Contractors Board and complained that Titan had left unsightly electrical equipment alongside her home. She is not alone in her issues with Titan; dozens of homeowners have filed complaints against the company.

Titan faces a long list of violations regarding installation delays, abandoned worksites, and more. The company's license has been on probation and suspended in Nevada.

While Houston's situation is undoubtedly frustrating, it is not what most homeowners experience when they install solar panels.

Since going solar is a major investment, doing your research and choosing a reputable installation company you can trust is crucial.

Fortunately, EnergySage makes it easy to shop for solar based on where you live. Awarded funding by the U.S. Department of Energy, this free, unbiased service allows you to compare solar quotes from top-rated installers and choose one with the help of a professional energy advisor.

But if you're considering upgrading your home to solar energy to save money on utility bills and reduce your household's energy waste and pollution, now is the time to act.

President-elect Donald Trump has suggested that he would like to dismantle the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers incentives to homeowners who make energy-efficient upgrades such as solar panels. To avoid a situation like Houston's, starting your solar research early to maximize your savings without compromising quality is best.









Another homeowner shared her experience with the company on an 8 News Now Facebook post, writing, "They never call back i have tried for a year and half to get battery back up installed."

Someone else commented on a post in the "titan solar scam" Facebook group: "Titan screwed people all across the country! Our system was 66,500! Never completed!"

