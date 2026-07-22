This 399-square-foot tiny home has 4 bedrooms and can sleep up to 10

The design reflects a shift in how people think about space.

Tiny homes have long been associated with solo living, weekend getaways, or extreme minimalism. But one new model is challenging that idea by fitting the kind of layout usually found in a full-size house into just 399 square feet.

For families curious about downsizing without giving up privacy, it offers a striking example of how far small-space design has evolved.

What's happening?

As Autoevolution reported, Recreational Resort Cottages' San Juan is a park model tiny home built with four bedrooms and enough sleeping space for up to 10 people.

At 32 feet long and 12 feet wide, the unit totals 399 square feet. Inside that space are a full-size kitchen, a lounge area, a bathroom, storage solutions, modern appliances, and laundry amenities.

Its layout is the main reason it stands out. A private bedroom and a flex room are placed on the lower level, with two lofts above, giving parents and children separate areas. The living room's convertible couch creates additional sleeping space for two more people.

The exterior has a modern look, pairing engineered wood cladding with cedar detailing and a staggered roofline. That roof shape also allows for upper windows that bring more natural light into the top level.

Why does it matter?

The housing conversation often centers on either large suburban homes or very compact tiny houses designed for one or two people. The San Juan lands somewhere in between, suggesting that smaller homes may also work for larger households — at least in some situations.

Even without a listed price here, less square footage often means lower heating and cooling needs, reduced maintenance, and fewer furnishings to buy. For some families, that can add up to meaningful savings.

There are tradeoffs, however. Autoevolution said the San Juan is a park model better suited to staying in one place than moving often, since relocation requires permits and specialized towing gear.

The design reflects a shift in how people think about space. Rather than assuming comfort requires excess square footage, homes like this prioritize efficiency, built-in storage, and clearly defined private zones.

What can I do?

In a setup like this, layout can matter more than square footage alone. Separate sleeping areas, storage solutions, and full-size kitchen or laundry features may matter more than the headline size.

Zoning laws, occupancy rules, utility hookups, and financing options can vary widely depending on where a park model home will be placed. What works in one community may not be allowed in another.

A smaller home may reduce some monthly costs, but it also requires serious organization, more shared routines, and careful use of every inch.

Park models can be compared with accessory dwelling units, modular homes, and more traditional small houses. The right fit depends on whether the goal is lower costs, simpler living, multigenerational flexibility, or a smaller environmental footprint.

The San Juan will not be the right match for every household, especially for those who want true mobility. Even so, it shows that thoughtful design can give a compact home the privacy, functionality, and everyday comforts many families normally expect from much larger spaces.

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