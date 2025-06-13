Gardener shares brilliant hack using item that usually winds up in trash: 'Such a good idea'

Save your trip to the plant nursery. A crafty sustainability TikToker (@barefootbloom) revealed her trick for small DIY planters. Chances are, you already have the materials.
The scoop
"I've been holding onto this piece of tinfoil for something," the TikToker explained. "I just wasn't sure what."
@barefootbloom Don't toss that tinfoil just yet. I used it to line the bottom of my berry container and created the perfect little water catch for my seedlings. It's simple, sustainable, and saves mess. Repurposing what you already have is one of my favorite parts of gardening. #seedstarting #gardeningtips #repurpose #gardendiy #backyardgarden ♬ original sound - Noah Kahan
Most people toss their tinfoil once they're done with it, but not her. This TikToker likes to save what would otherwise be garbage — toilet paper rolls, empty fruit containers, pieces of tinfoil, you name it — and extend their longevity.
Eventually, she found her answer. In the caption, she said that she used the foil to create the "perfect little water catch for [her] seedlings."
She cut the foil into smaller sections, folding them underneath plastic berry containers filled with soil. Each seedling was then placed into the soil, within cut-up pieces of an empty toilet paper roll.
How it's helping
One of the easiest ways to save money is by repurposing containers and packaging. This is especially true for gardening. When it comes to seedlings, there's no need to buy new containers for what this TikToker dubs a "transitional phase."
"Everything's going in the ground soon, anyway," she says. And she's right. Prices vary, but some seed starter tray packs go for about $14. That's way too expensive for something you can use materials you already own for.
Hacks like these also prevent more waste from being sent to landfills, which happens to many recyclable and compostable materials. Landfills release methane gas into the atmosphere, contributing to the overheating of our planet.
By reusing waste, you help both yourself and the Earth, saving money and reducing pollution.
What everyone's saying
One commenter shared that she did the same thing. "I drive my husband crazy by saving all my [containers], but they come in handy with gardening."
Other viewers admired her ingenuity. "such a good idea!" one gushed.
|
