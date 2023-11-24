Gardener shares how you can grow your own tea at home: ‘It can be grown in many climates’

The best part is that this plant can accommodate almost every type of tea drinker.

The origins of tea date back for centuries. Aside from water, tea is the most popular beverage in the world, particularly in Britain, where 62 billion cups of tea are steeped yearly.

Formally known as Camellia sinensis, the tea plant is an evergreen native to Southeast Asia. The good news for tea lovers worldwide is that it can easily be grown in your garden.

The scoop

TikToker In The Cottage Garden (@inthecottagegarden) explains exactly how to grow this magical, ancient plant on your own.

It’s pretty simple. “It can be grown in many climates,” Amy explains. All you need is a large pot, ericaceous soil, and temperatures at or above 14 degrees Fahrenheit.

The best part is that this plant can accommodate almost every type of tea drinker because all true tea derives from the same plant. That’s right — Earl Grey, matcha, and white peony teas come from the same tea plant.

Amy explains, “The fresh green leaves are harvested in spring and it’s then how you process it that determines what type of tea you brew.”

So, depending on the process you choose, you can procure black, green, oolong, white, or yellow tea. The tea plant is an extraordinary all-inclusive plant.

How it’s helping

Tea is known for its antioxidant and medicinal properties, and the benefits of drinking tea have been proven over the centuries to help with heart disease, chronic illness, and cognitive health.

Growing your tea will save you money, and the plant will serve as a beautiful, lush addition to any garden. This plant keeps its green leaves all year and flowers once a year in the fall.

Tea is also a great base to get creative and create your own custom blends. You can keep them for your own enjoyment, or they also make a great personalized gift idea for any occasion.

Additionally, consuming locally sourced products is always the preferred choice. If they’re from your very own garden — even better.

Home gardens are a 100% guarantee of naturally grown products that haven’t been exposed to harmful chemicals, like the majority of what is found at the grocery store for a heftier price. It also minimizes waste and pollution since there is no production, packaging, or travel time. It’s an all-around win.

What’s everyone saying?

Catching over 800 likes, several people applauded Amy’s how-to post about growing homemade tea.

One user commented, “Tea is the way to my heart.”

“It looks beautiful,” another user said. Amy responded, “It has lovely flowers! With a subtle but sweet scent.”

