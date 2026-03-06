Grandmother shows off how certain fruit peels can help deter invasive ants: 'I didn't know it [did this]'

Ants may play a crucial role in the ecosystem, but in your home, the main role they play is that of a nuisance. Fortunately, a TikTok creator, who refers to themselves as "everyone's grandmother," has a kid- and pet-friendly way to keep them out.

Fan favorite TikToker and grandmother Babs (@brunchwithbabs) shared the all-natural way to stop ants in their tracks.

@brunchwithbabs 🍊 DIY All Natural Ant Deterrent Spring is one of those times of year where we find our little ant friends making their way into our homes. Here is a natural way to deter ants from coming inside and bonus you can use the spray all over your house as it is a natural all -purpose cleaner. 🍊Fill a mason jar with orange peels 🍊Cover the orange peels with white vinegar. Make sure the peels are completely covered and put a top on the jar. Place a piece of parchment paper between the lid and the jar. Vinegar erodes metal and will eat away at your metal lid. 🍊After 2 weeks, strain the orange peels out of the vinegar and put back in a jar or bottle. 🍊All-purpose cleaner: Mix ½ parts vinegar with ½ parts water in a spray bottle. Use all over your house - on counters, bathrooms and floors. 🍊Ant deterrent: Mix ½ parts vinegar with ½ parts water in a spray bottle (you can use the same bottle for cleaning and deterring). Spray around the doors, windows or cracks where ants are coming in. Ants hate the smell of orange and vinegar so the mixture will deter them from entering your home. This does NOT kill the ants. Happy Spring! XO Babs ♬ original sound - Babs

Babs is certainly dressed for the occasion with an orange-laden jumpsuit that telegraphs a key ingredient of her mix. She kicks off the video by jokingly instructing viewers to "guess what the main ingredient is" while she points at her outfit.

Instead of discarding orange peels, the important step is to hold onto them. After that, you simply place them in a lidded container like a mason jar, cover them with white vinegar, and put a piece of parchment paper on top. Seal it, and then let it marinate for two weeks.

Afterward, strain the solution to separate out the orange peels that have served their purpose. Then, mix equal parts with water, and transfer it to a spray bottle for use in areas where ants are invading. The mixture also doubles as a natural all-around cleaner, which you can use.

"Two things ants will avoid at all costs — oranges and vinegar," Babs concludes. "This is a double whammy."

Babs' natural remedy avoids the chemicals in pesticides and cleaners that can cause irritation to pets and children. Those chemicals can also run off and enter water sources if you spray them outside.

Research shows that pesticides have negative effects on pretty much everything in the ecosystem, and that extends far beyond the intended target. Babs points out in the caption that this spray won't kill the ants and instead will just send them elsewhere.

The mix also saves homeowners money by avoiding the need to buy a store-bought product specific to killing ants. If you're a citrus fan, the orange peels' second life is just a bonus, and white vinegar is an affordable natural cleaning star.

Another benefit is avoiding buying a cleaner that will likely come in difficult-to-recycle plastic, and instead reusing spray bottles and mason jars for a DIY solution.

Bab's ant solution and outfit were a hit with her TikTok viewers.

One gushed: "ARE YOU KIDDING ME WITH THE COORDINATED OUTFIT??!!! Top tier content."

"I use that same recipe to clean up the kitchen and floors," a user shared. "I didn't know it deterred ants."

"Babs has knowledge and DRIP," a viewer declared.

