Book lover shares brilliant hack using common item that usually gets thrown away: 'So smart'

by Drew Jones
BookTok was loving this hack.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Whether you've been an avid reader or recently found a new hobby thanks to BookTok, you may have wondered how to keep your books in good shape. Beej (@hey_itsbeej) shared a video on TikTok unveiling a simple, effective hack to protect your book collection from water damage. 

The scoop

Beej kept it simple, sharing that they use silica gel packets they saved from other purchases to place on their bookshelves behind the books.

@hey_itsbeej Buying blind boxes saves you money on silica packets for your book shelf -✨girl math✨ . . . . #popmart #bookish #books #booktok #girlmath #blindbox #blindboxopening #popmartunboxing #labubu #labubuthemonsters #sonnyangel #fyp @POP MART US ♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show

The packets absorb excess humidity, creating a dry environment that prevents pages from warping and bindings from deteriorating. This can prevent mildew smells and is particularly beneficial in areas with high humidity or for books stored in basements and attics.

How it's helping

By repurposing silica gel packets, you can protect your books from moisture, mold, and mildew, ensuring they can stay on your shelves in good condition.

This hack is also helpful financially. Silica gel packets are often thrown away, but by collecting and reusing them, you can avoid the costs associated with repairing or replacing water-damaged books.

Depending on the amount of damage, restoring a single book can cost a pretty penny, and replacing rare or sentimental editions can be even more expensive.

This hack is also a small but mighty way to benefit the environment. By reusing silica gel packets, you reduce waste, which in turn decreases what ends up in landfills and minimizes pollution.

Reusing can be even more beneficial to the environment than recycling, so finding ways to give something a second life can contribute to a healthier planet.

What everyone's saying

BookTok was loving this hack — one person said they actually do the same thing for their books.

"That's so smart," one commenter said.

Another TikTok user added some advice: "Don't forget to redry them cause those packets really only last for about a year."

If you're looking to preserve a growing book collection, this clever hack proves that a little reuse can go a long way. It's a budget-friendly, sustainable solution that keeps your books safe and the planet just a little bit cleaner.

