Book lover shares brilliant hack using common item that usually gets thrown away: 'So smart'

Whether you've been an avid reader or recently found a new hobby thanks to BookTok, you may have wondered how to keep your books in good shape. Beej (@hey_itsbeej) shared a video on TikTok unveiling a simple, effective hack to protect your book collection from water damage.

The scoop

Beej kept it simple, sharing that they use silica gel packets they saved from other purchases to place on their bookshelves behind the books.

The packets absorb excess humidity, creating a dry environment that prevents pages from warping and bindings from deteriorating. This can prevent mildew smells and is particularly beneficial in areas with high humidity or for books stored in basements and attics.

How it's helping

By repurposing silica gel packets, you can protect your books from moisture, mold, and mildew, ensuring they can stay on your shelves in good condition.

This hack is also helpful financially. Silica gel packets are often thrown away, but by collecting and reusing them, you can avoid the costs associated with repairing or replacing water-damaged books.

Depending on the amount of damage, restoring a single book can cost a pretty penny, and replacing rare or sentimental editions can be even more expensive.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

This hack is also a small but mighty way to benefit the environment. By reusing silica gel packets, you reduce waste, which in turn decreases what ends up in landfills and minimizes pollution.

Reusing can be even more beneficial to the environment than recycling, so finding ways to give something a second life can contribute to a healthier planet.

What everyone's saying

BookTok was loving this hack — one person said they actually do the same thing for their books.

"That's so smart," one commenter said.

How often do you worry about toxic chemicals getting into your home? Always 😥 Often 😟 Sometimes 😕 Never 🫠 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another TikTok user added some advice: "Don't forget to redry them cause those packets really only last for about a year."

If you're looking to preserve a growing book collection, this clever hack proves that a little reuse can go a long way. It's a budget-friendly, sustainable solution that keeps your books safe and the planet just a little bit cleaner.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.