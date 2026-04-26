Doomsday prepper dismantles solar panel myth with personal story

"I'll admit that my build isn't for the faint of heart."

While some homeowners considering solar panels worry about the complexity of the installation process and upfront prices, one homeowner found that careful planning and smart timing can make a big difference in cutting costs.

One homeowner took to the Preppers subreddit to explain their years-long journey with solar energy.

"Solar isn't impossible or needs to be super expensive," the original poster wrote.

The OP explained that they bought their solar panels secondhand for $220 and a series of backup batteries for about $1,800 while spending around another $400 for an inverter. Along with $200 worth of cables, the entire system cost roughly $2,600.

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According to the OP, the batteries can last about a week based on typical energy use, while the solar panels help replenish some of that power each day.

"I could stretch it to two weeks if I powered down some 'unnecessary' stuff," the OP wrote.

While this homeowner took a DIY approach, working with professional installers to get solar doesn't have to be complicated or needlessly expensive. The solar experts at EnergySage can help you get quick installation estimates and compare quotes.

The OP's system helps them secure their home's energy, and it's also powerful enough to cut down on their energy bills. Accounting for expected rate increases, they estimate saving anywhere from $45 to $240 per month on electricity over the lifetime of the system.

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"At current electric rates, I will be entirely breakeven in under 5 years," the OP explained.

The OP highlighted that their DIY system took longer than a typical installation.

"I'll admit that my build isn't for the faint of heart. [It] took a ton of checking, double checking, triple and quadruple checking of my math and going over the plans with several other electrical technicians, since the more eyes on it, the better," they said. "I took close to 2 years to plan this out."

If this homeowner's testimony has you curious about how solar panels can reshape your power bills, EnergySage's free tools can help. Homeowners who consult with EnergySage experts can even save up to $10,000 on installation and purchase costs.

EnergySage also offers a helpful mapping tool to show you, on a state-by-state basis, the average cost of solar panels and details of incentives in your area. With it, you can know you're getting the best possible price for your energy upgrade.

Plus, you can save even more or even cut ties with the grid entirely by pairing your panels with a whole-home battery. EnergySage's battery resources can help you find the best option for your home and budget and get you competitive installation estimates.

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