New renter stunned after discovering writing beneath table purchased at thrift store: 'We couldn't believe it'

"It was an interesting thing to see."

A blog post on Azibo, a site for landlords, estimated that new homeowners "can easily splurge up to $100,000 on home furnishings for a large house with multiple rooms." The solution to slashing those prices in half involves sourcing second-hand items. This feat has proven easy to hundreds of thrifters, and one shopper told the tale of finding the perfect piece of furniture.

One shopper went to their local thrift store where they found a gorgeous, authentic table with chairs manufactured in 2012 in Vietnam. To their surprise, the price was exceptional.

"We noticed the tag and contents - table and four chairs for $35. We couldn't believe it," the

OP told the r/ThriftStoreHauls community, which is dedicated to sharing great thrift store finds.

The thrifter noticed the set "hardly had any scratches or visible wear." They also found what appeared to be a newspaper with Vietnamese writing underneath it — a testament to the originality of the table.

"I do not know how woodworking works and why the newspaper is on the table (looks pasted) but it was an interesting thing to see," the OP described.

Thrift shops remain a one-stop-shop for all new homeowner's needs. High-quality dining tables such as these can range from $3,000 to $10,000, per CopperSmith, meaning this thrifter got an unparalleled deal.

Negative environmental impacts come from the furniture industry. Some of these include deforestation, accounting for some of the 18.7 million acres of forest lost on the planet each year, per Soft Frame Designs. Just one piece of mass-produced furniture can generate up to 103 pounds of carbon pollution, as Feat Blueprint reported. Shopping at the thrift store for furniture automatically reduces the need for more production.

The OP has proven that shopping at the thrift store is a win-win. One can find distinctive furniture that adds life to a new home for far less than it would typically cost when bought new. At the same time, they are reducing harm to the environment that is proliferated through mass consumerism.

Some people in the community recognized the set as the same version they have in their home, vouching for the quality of the table.

"[The table is] super sturdy, I've had mine for at least six or seven years," a commenter explained.

