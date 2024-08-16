  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after discovering price tag on flawless wedding dress at Goodwill: 'Looks like it was tailored to you'

"It really looks stunning on you."

by Kelsey Kovner
"It really looks stunning on you."

Photo Credit: iStock

Shoppers truly find everything at thrift shops, from cookware to blankets. One trend has people finding their dream wedding dresses for a steal. 

A Redditor shared their amazing find of a virtually flawless white dress in r/ThriftStoreHauls. The post shows several photos of the user wearing a lovely white dress, including a couple of close-up shots of the dress details. The tea-length dress features pleating on the front and buttons up the zipper in the back. 

"It really looks stunning on you."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"$10 wedding dress!?" the original poster wrote. "I'm in love with this dress from [Goodwill]!! I think it works as just a formal dress too because of the length." 

Thrifting is one of the easiest ways to save money on everyday purchases. Simply swapping out half of your new clothing purchases for secondhand items can save you around $100 a year. When adding in specialty items such as occasion dresses, cookware, and home goods, these savings can grow exponentially.


💡Make money recycling your old stuff


Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered.

Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags.

GET PAID

Trashie | Take Back Bag

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

The New York Times wrote about the phenomenon of thrifted wedding dresses in early 2024, interviewing several brides who found designer dresses at affordable prices, "[reflecting] the growing movement toward circular fashion, the idea of recycling and reusing clothes."

Secondhand shopping is poised for big growth over the next several years, according to online thrift shop ThredUp. Its 2024 report found that by 2028, "the global secondhand market will reach $350 billion." This trend is good for the planet, helping reduce fast fashion consumption and keeping textile waste out of landfills. 

Watch now: Lime executive reveals true impact sustainable choices have had on business

Commenters on the post were very happy for this shopper, with one person saying, "Looks like it was tailored to you."

Someone else wrote: "Congrats! Now save the extra money for your honeymoon!!" The OP responded: "I have to find a husband first. Lol!"

Another commenter suggested: "You can always wear it with a fun belt with a jean jacket to dress it down. Or, dye it black and wear it whenever you want. It really looks stunning on you."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

It’s essentially a rewards program for sustainable spending.
Tech

This free app will pay you for making smarter purchases: 'The average user saved about $200 a month'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x