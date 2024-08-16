Shopper stunned after discovering price tag on flawless wedding dress at Goodwill: 'Looks like it was tailored to you'

"It really looks stunning on you."

Shoppers truly find everything at thrift shops, from cookware to blankets. One trend has people finding their dream wedding dresses for a steal.

A Redditor shared their amazing find of a virtually flawless white dress in r/ThriftStoreHauls. The post shows several photos of the user wearing a lovely white dress, including a couple of close-up shots of the dress details. The tea-length dress features pleating on the front and buttons up the zipper in the back.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"$10 wedding dress!?" the original poster wrote. "I'm in love with this dress from [Goodwill]!! I think it works as just a formal dress too because of the length."

Thrifting is one of the easiest ways to save money on everyday purchases. Simply swapping out half of your new clothing purchases for secondhand items can save you around $100 a year. When adding in specialty items such as occasion dresses, cookware, and home goods, these savings can grow exponentially.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

The New York Times wrote about the phenomenon of thrifted wedding dresses in early 2024, interviewing several brides who found designer dresses at affordable prices, "[reflecting] the growing movement toward circular fashion, the idea of recycling and reusing clothes."

Secondhand shopping is poised for big growth over the next several years, according to online thrift shop ThredUp. Its 2024 report found that by 2028, "the global secondhand market will reach $350 billion." This trend is good for the planet, helping reduce fast fashion consumption and keeping textile waste out of landfills.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Commenters on the post were very happy for this shopper, with one person saying, "Looks like it was tailored to you."

Someone else wrote: "Congrats! Now save the extra money for your honeymoon!!" The OP responded: "I have to find a husband first. Lol!"

Another commenter suggested: "You can always wear it with a fun belt with a jean jacket to dress it down. Or, dye it black and wear it whenever you want. It really looks stunning on you."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.