Shopper baffled by price tag on item in thrift store display case: 'Absolutely no way'

Many head into a thrift store with high hopes of stumbling upon a great find while saving money. However, that's not what one Redditor found at their local Salvation Army store.

Eyeing a box of coins displayed in the thrift store showcase, the shopper noticed that the price tag — which was labeled as "jewelry" — contained 58 pieces for $39.99.

They posted an image of the box on the subreddit r/ThriftGrift, writing, "Seems grifty to me."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A closer inspection showed that the original poster's instinct was correct: The 58 pieces were actually Chuck E. Cheese tokens.

Shocked and disappointed, the OP wrote, "There are people who sell these things for a couple of bucks each on eBay. But really… they expect someone is going to walk in and pay $40 for these?"

The post created quite a stir among the r/ThriftGrift community. Some laughed it off in disbelief, while others were outraged at the corporate greed.

One summed up their feelings in three words: "Absolutely no way."

But for the vast majority of people, thrift shops are excellent resources both to donate and acquire daily items, not just novelty coins like this.

Children grow out of their clothes, and some household items become unnecessary when downsizing. No matter the reason, waste is inevitable, whether we like it or not. Thrift stores play a crucial role in recycling those items. Stores like Goodwill divert over 19 million kilograms of waste from landfills while providing a service people need or enjoy.

Unfortunately, there are times, like this one, when greed tarnishes this vision of sustainability. Profit-driven motives in the thrift industry are a loss for consumers and the environment. If it happens regularly, long-time thrifters may eventually give up thrifting. Conversely, novice thrifters may be taken advantage of since they think they're getting a great price. And the real harm is that all household items and clothing not sold will eventually end up in landfills.

One user expressed disappointment in the industry, "Unfortunately even thrift stores have enjoyed corporate greed."

Luckily, the thrifting world contains more good than bad. The key is to be a savvy shopper. Double-check price tags and compare them to both retail and other thrift stores. Try not to get discouraged by the small handful of shady business operators and report them to the Federal Trade Commission if you suspect fraudulent activity.

