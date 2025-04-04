  • Home Home

Shopper baffled by price tag on item in thrift store display case: 'Absolutely no way'

"Seems grifty to me."

by Nicole Westhoff
“Seems grifty to me.”

Photo Credit: iStock

Many head into a thrift store with high hopes of stumbling upon a great find while saving money. However, that's not what one Redditor found at their local Salvation Army store.

Eyeing a box of coins displayed in the thrift store showcase, the shopper noticed that the price tag — which was labeled as "jewelry" — contained 58 pieces for $39.99.

They posted an image of the box on the subreddit r/ThriftGrift, writing, "Seems grifty to me." 

Photo Credit: Reddit

A closer inspection showed that the original poster's instinct was correct: The 58 pieces were actually Chuck E. Cheese tokens. 

Shocked and disappointed, the OP wrote, "There are people who sell these things for a couple of bucks each on eBay. But really… they expect someone is going to walk in and pay $40 for these?"

The post created quite a stir among the r/ThriftGrift community. Some laughed it off in disbelief, while others were outraged at the corporate greed. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

One summed up their feelings in three words: "Absolutely no way."

But for the vast majority of people, thrift shops are excellent resources both to donate and acquire daily items, not just novelty coins like this. 

Children grow out of their clothes, and some household items become unnecessary when downsizing. No matter the reason, waste is inevitable, whether we like it or not. Thrift stores play a crucial role in recycling those items. Stores like Goodwill divert over 19 million kilograms of waste from landfills while providing a service people need or enjoy. 

Unfortunately, there are times, like this one, when greed tarnishes this vision of sustainability. Profit-driven motives in the thrift industry are a loss for consumers and the environment. If it happens regularly, long-time thrifters may eventually give up thrifting. Conversely, novice thrifters may be taken advantage of since they think they're getting a great price. And the real harm is that all household items and clothing not sold will eventually end up in landfills.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One user expressed disappointment in the industry, "Unfortunately even thrift stores have enjoyed corporate greed."

Luckily, the thrifting world contains more good than bad. The key is to be a savvy shopper. Double-check price tags and compare them to both retail and other thrift stores. Try not to get discouraged by the small handful of shady business operators and report them to the Federal Trade Commission if you suspect fraudulent activity.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x