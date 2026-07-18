Bought a thrift store pillow? Skip the wash, and blast it in the dryer for an hour first

For many secondhand shoppers, one concern can outweigh the bargain entirely.

A thrift store throw pillow can brighten up a home, but for many secondhand shoppers, avoiding bringing home bedbugs or fleas is also key.

What happened?

A shopper on Reddit asked how to clean thrifted throw pillows safely after finding some at a thrift store and worrying about what might come home with them.

"I am very wary of bringing home bugs because I can't afford to replace our things or pay an exterminator in the case of a bedbug infestation," the original poster wrote. "How can I safely wash them?"

"Put them in the dryer on high for 1 hour, don't wash them first because being wet will keep them from getting hot enough for long enough. You can wash and dry them after," one commenter said.

"I didn't even think about the wet fabric affecting the heat. Makes sense to dry them first," another person replied.

If your pillow shouldn't go in the dryer, home decor expert Kathleen Ashton recommends washing any accompanying pillowcases. Disinfectant sprays can also help.

Why does it matter?

Thrifting is often one of the easiest ways to save money on everyday items, from throw pillows to jackets to kitchenware. It can also help keep usable goods out of landfills, reducing waste while helping shoppers stretch their budgets further.

One person highlighted the upside of the hunt: "I thrifted a celestial pillow I paid $3 for that goes for over $100 on eBay."

But fabric items also prompted the strongest warnings. In the same thread, commenters shared stories involving lice, fleas, scabies, and bedbugs after used items were brought into the home.

What can I do?

If you decide to thrift a pillow or two of your own, use high dryer heat first, if the item can handle it, and then wash it afterward. Multiple commenters supported that order, including one user who said they had "a decade of experience working as housekeeping director."

Another suggestion was to buy pillows with zippered covers, so the cover can be washed separately while the insert is treated or replaced. Commenters also noted that if something seems questionable or cannot be safely heat-treated, passing on it may be the most frugal choice.

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