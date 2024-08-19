Book worm thrilled after discovering e-reader at local thrift store: 'I've been wanting one recently'

One lucky thrifter walked away with a great story after finding a Kindle Paperwhite for an unbelievable price at a secondhand shop.

The satisfied shopper posted their find to r/ThriftStoreHauls, a forum for thrifters to share their passion for the hunt and the preloved finds that are the payoff.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Found a working Kindle Paperwhite!" they wrote above a photo of the device in hand. "I've been wanting one recently so this was an exciting $15 find."

The original poster is rightfully excited, too. A new Paperwhite goes for around $150. So, while the thrifter's find may not be the newest edition, the new-to-them reader was still an amazing deal.



Shopping secondhand is growing in popularity in part because of finds like this. Other thrifters have found electronics like high-end tablets and gaming consoles. Aside from the occasional incredible find, buying used everyday items like clothes and home goods will save you a load of cash.

Monetary savings aside, secondhand shopping also takes a load off the environment. Electronic waste is a growing issue that greatly contributes to the overheating of our planet. With companies practicing planned obsolescence and many consumers wanting the newest version of every device, more and more electronics are finding their way into landfills.

Every year, 68 million tons of e-waste is created globably, according to Statista. Electronic devices are made with precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. When they go to landfills, so do these valuable resources, the mining of which causes deforestation and planet-warming pollution.

Incinerating electronic devices releases toxins, such as lead or mercury, into the air and surrounding soil, according to Wired. However, recycling, trading them in for money, or donating them keeps them out of landfills and often puts them in the hands of people happy to give them a second life.

As far as the OP and their second life with the secondhand Kindle, other users took to the comment section to share their excitement and envy over the find.

"So freaking jealous," one wrote. "What a good find. Enjoy!"

"Would be a dream find," said another.

"This is totally exciting," a third enthusiastically stated. "Happy reading!!!"

