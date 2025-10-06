Garbage dump worker shares photo of unique items he found in trash: 'This is awesome'

"I would not be able to stop looking around that room."

From curbsides to yard sales to thrift stores, incredible finds can be scored through sustainable "shopping" measures.

A Reddit user shared a post on the subreddit r/CoolCollections, highlighting another great way to add interesting items to a home.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Stuff I found at the rubbish dump I used to work at in London, U.K.," the poster said, accompanied by photos of a room jam-packed with unique, quirky items.

Vintage signs, artwork, skateboards, figurines, drawers, and numerous other items fill the space. One person's findings pose a stark question: Just how much stuff are we throwing in the trash?

According to a World Bank report, "The world generates 2.01 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste annually, with at least 33% of that — extremely conservatively — not managed in an environmentally safe manner."

The report noted that global solid waste generation is projected to rise to 3.4 billion tonnes, or 3.7 billion tons, by 2050.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

In response to the excessive amount of waste created, dumpster diving can discourage companies from manufacturing new goods and keep used items from being thrown out.

Some divers have found huge stocks of unopened supplies from businesses that simply toss seasonal items out when their peak timeframe for being purchased ends.

This wastefulness doesn't usually financially affect the companies that overprice items, as this is often accounted for in operating costs, but it does waste energy, labor, and materials while adding waste to overpopulated landfills.

Many dumpster divers aim to find discarded food items, saving themselves a significant amount of money and reducing global food waste.

For someone interested in trying out this waste-free endeavor, a couple of beginner tips include wearing gloves, avoiding locked trash bins, and bringing containers to hold finds. Food safety awareness is also crucial for anyone recovering edible goods.

Commenters on the post of the neat garbage grabs scored in London shared their intrigue for the user's incredible room of items.

"This is awesome!" one user said. "I would not be able to stop looking around that room."

Another person added: "I can't believe people threw that stuff out. It blows my mind what treasures people just throw away."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.