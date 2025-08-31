Gardener shares low-cost method to solve common plant problems: 'So cool'

The Three Sisters method is an Indigenous companion-planting technique that's been used for thousands of years across North America. The method combines corn, beans, and squash to work together in ways that naturally support each other and reduce pests and weed issues. More and more gardeners have been looking for natural ways to replace pesticides and other chemicals.

The scoop

One gardener, Wonderfully Ordinary (@wonderfullyordinarygardening), took to TikTok to share a video on how she set up a Three Sisters complex in her own backyard, starting by laying out cardboard boxes and mounds (and doing it in less than an hour). The long-used gardening method is low-cost and taps into ancient wisdom that continues to benefit us in the modern world.

According to the video's caption, there are "many different design options," but she chose a design that suited her space and materials.

The gardener measured out a 10-by-10-foot area and laid down cardboard as a weed barrier before covering it in wood chips. She built 18-inch-wide mounds 4 inches deep, filled with a mix of soil and cow manure, arranged five mounds across, and then two more rows.

They planted four corn kernels 6 inches across from each other in a diamond within each mound and three squash per pound, planning to "thin it down" to two squash per mound. The gardener planned to plant pole beans next, using the corn stalks as natural support and finishing with a garden that alternates corn and squash, just as the traditional Three Sisters technique.

How it's helping

In practical terms, the Three Sisters technique saves both time and money since you don't need trellises or plastic mulch, and the plants protect each other naturally.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Scientific sources note that implementing these three crops helps suppress weeds and pests as squash suppresses weeds, beans nourish the soil with nitrogen, and corn gives climbing support to the beans, according to Garden Insider.

The method helps gardeners cut down on synthetic gardening tools and methods, which is better for not just the plant but also helps save on gardening costs. Plus, growing your own food or vegetables reduces reliance on mass-produced produce that is globally shipped and helps lower that environmental footprint.

Research also shows that gardening provides an array of health benefits, like supporting a higher fiber intake, lowering stress levels, and improving mental health.

What everyone's saying

Most commenters were excited to see the outcome of the garden.

"So cool! I've always been intrigued by this technique!" one commenter wrote under the TikTok video.

"Very cool! Can't wait to see it flourish!" another added.

"Are you planting pumpkins?" asked a third commenter, to which the OP responded that she did some winter squash, but didn't get around to pumpkins this year. There is always the next!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.