Three-legged dog and cat bonded while healing, then found a forever home together

Unfortunately, animals with disabilities are often passed down at shelters and rescues.

A veterinary clinic can be overwhelming for any young animal, especially one recovering from a life-changing injury. For a dog and cat, though, recovery allowed them to become best friends and eventually find a forever home together.

Blueberry, a 1-year-old French bulldog, and Meadow, a 7-month-old black cat, were both adapting to life on three legs after separate traumatic events. While recovering at Last Chance Animal Rescue, the two formed an unusually close bond.

What happened?

According to Cuteness, the time they spent recuperating turned into a strong friendship as both animals adjusted to life on three legs.

Despite being different species and still very young, they seemed to grow attached during their shared recovery.

The rescue then used Facebook to spotlight their bond, hoping to find one adopter willing to take both animals home.

A Facebook update announced that Blueberry and Meadow had been placed together in a home with two resident cats, including another three-legged cat. Even with common misconceptions that dogs and cats don't get along, this adorable pair proved that stereotype wrong.

Why does it matter?

Unfortunately, animals with disabilities are often passed over at shelters and rescues because potential adopters may worry about ongoing costs and added care.

Dogs and cats can still live affectionate, social, and fulfilling lives no matter what kind of mobility they have.

Many pet owners eventually encounter mobility-related problems as dogs and cats age, including arthritis, reduced balance, and difficulty climbing or jumping. Vision and hearing loss can also make movement more difficult.

With the right support, veterinary care, and a home that meets their needs, many animals adjust remarkably well.

What can I do?

If you are considering adopting a three-legged pet, it can help to ask a rescue group or veterinarian what day-to-day care might involve before bringing the animal home.

Many pets do well with only small changes at home, like easier routes to furniture, elevated food bowls, and orthopedic beds that reduce strain on their joints.

Pet steps, ramps, and non-slip surfaces may help animals move with more comfort and confidence. Keeping pets at a healthy weight is also important, as extra strain on the remaining limbs can worsen joint issues over time.

Signs of mobility problems include a cat that suddenly stops jumping or a dog that begins to hesitate on stairs. A veterinarian can help determine what the cause is and recommend the best next steps.

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