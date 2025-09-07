Photos of mansion with 'bizarre' design spark backlash: 'Looks like something an evil person would live in'

A screenshot of a Facebook video promising a Texas "dream home" has instead sparked mockery after being reposted to Reddit's r/McMansionHell community. The screenshot shows an oversized house with mismatched windows and little architectural cohesion, and was captioned: "POV: you finally packed your bags, left to Texas and built your dream home."

Reddit users weren't convinced.

"Must've been a bad dream," the OP said in the post. Many speculated the house wasn't even real, calling it an AI-generated rendering rather than an actual build. Still, the consensus was that this gaudy McMansion is a nightmare, especially when you think about the waste that often comes with it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Looks like something an evil person would live in," one commenter quipped.

"Everything about this is terrible," another commenter said. "The scale, the corporate goth finishes, the intersection of planes."

Critics pointed out the size, black roof, and likely lack of energy efficiency, which can mean more materials consumed during construction and higher energy bills once a family moves in. Bigger homes simply take more to heat, cool, and maintain, especially in regions like Texas, with extreme temperatures.

"If the power goes out during the summer it will heat up like an oven," another user noted.

"I don't know but the black and white seems like such a bizarre choice for Texas," said another. "Austin is full of them."

The excess energy used translates into a larger environmental footprint. According to building energy experts, the average U.S. home already accounts for a significant share of carbon pollution. Supersized houses only intensify the problem by requiring more electricity to keep every room comfortable.

There are ways, however, for homeowners to reduce that impact, whether living in a modest tiny home or a large mansion. For example, solar panels not only cut pollution associated with residential energy use, but also slash utility bills. In many cases, solar panels can drive the cost of power close to zero, offsetting at least part of the environmental burden of larger homes.

As for the viral "dream home," whether AI-generated or not, it serves as a cautionary reminder: Just because a house looks big and flashy doesn't mean it's practical, sustainable, or even livable.

