Driver shares 'incredible,' long-term savings after Tesla reaches 300,000 miles: 'I am very happy'

This Tesla owner just made the High Mileage Club.

They were ecstatic to share a bit about their car after finally reaching 300,000 miles. They posted to a Facebook group called "Tesla High Mileage Club," which, as the name suggests, is a place where Tesla owners can get advice, discuss features, and show off their odometers.

The original poster told their car's story, writing, "Just hit 300,000 miles. Bought my Model S 85 2014 used from Tesla in 2017. I was given the new car warranty and unlimited superchargers for life of the car. I was given a new battery under warranty at 140,000 miles.

"I was told the original battery was old technology and this battery would be far superior. I also had the motor replaced at 70,000 miles under warranty. … I am very happy, the [return on investment] is incredible."

This driver undoubtedly got a great deal, from the purchase point to repairs. Not only did they buy a used car for about $60,000 less what it retailed brand new, but they also spent just $9,000 over seven years for maintenance.

It's not just Tesla — electric vehicle drivers can save big on gas and maintenance. According to Coltura, "an American driver saves 8.1 cents per mile on fuel by driving an EV instead of a gas car."

That may seem insignificant, but the average American drives 13,476 miles a year, per the Federal Highway Administration.

That's nearly $1,100 dollars in savings each year from gas alone.

Every year, EV savings go up, and the prices go down. They are becoming increasingly affordable, making electric cars more accessible to everyday Americans. Saving money is just one of the many reasons to consider making your next car an EV.

Commenters congratulated the driver on their milestone.

"Considering you would have spent at least $30,000 buying gas, I'd say you are doing very well as far as total cost of ownership," one user said.

Another commenter asked, "Can we get an odometer pic? I love sending them to the people who tell me my Tesla needs a new battery at 20k miles."

