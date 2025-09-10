Tesla owner shares security footage of baffling incident in parking lot: 'Did it twice for good measure'



Electric vehicles continue to rise rapidly in popularity. In fact, some optimistic estimates suggest electric vehicles will comprise fifty percent of all car sales in the United States by the year 2030.

But with that popularity also comes some backlash.

In a video titled "Christening of my new Tesla," a woman is captured spitting on a car by the Tesla's camera. The caption underneath says, "Did it twice for good measure. This was the second."

Unfortunately, incidents of vandalism against electric vehicles and their chargers are all too common. Last year in Omaha, someone unplugged a charging Tesla and then used the charger to vandalize the car. Another act of vandalism occurred in California when a glass bottle was thrown at a Tesla, shaking up the driver.

Incidents like these are particularly frustrating because they might prevent the more widespread adoption of electric vehicles. And the transition to electric vehicles is incredibly important because they don't release harmful heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, since they don't require the burning of gas and oil.

It is impossible to determine what is driving these acts of vandalism definitively. Some people have pointed to Elon Musk's political activity spurring some negative attention. Others have expressed concerns about the pollution created during the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries. While it is true that the manufacture of batteries creates some pollution, it is certainly less than what is produced by gas-guzzling cars.

Another concern is the environmental impact of the mining of elements critical to electric vehicle batteries. While we are digging up tons of minerals to power clean vehicles, we are also currently mining much more extensively for gas and oil, which then creates even more pollution. That is what we are trying to replace.

But electric vehicles are not just great for the environment. They also save drivers tons of money because they are cheaper to fuel and maintain. Customers can also increase their savings as well as lessen their environmental footprint by using solar power to charge their devices.

Commenters on the video were shocked by the outrageous act captured on camera. One said, "Well, that was rude…" Another added, "Imagine being triggered by a car."

