Tesla owner devastated after discovering neighbor's shocking act: 'People just love to hate'

Believing that their car would be safe to charge at home, the Redditor turned off Sentry Mode.

A Tesla owner was distraught to find $12,000 worth of damages inflicted on their electric car.

They shared a video of their deliberately keyed vehicle to Reddit, showing every panel damaged.

The post on the r/MildlyInfuriating subreddit received hundreds of comments and thousands of upvotes, with people left aghast at the vandalism.

In a baffling turn of events, the original poster said that a neighbor with a grudge was the perpetrator.

Believing that their car would be safe to charge at home, the Redditor turned off Sentry Mode — a feature that pulses the car's headlights, sounds the alarm, alerts the vehicle owner's cell phone, and saves footage if suspicious activity is detected.

However, to their dismay, the original poster discovered that they should have left Sentry Mode on when they found a deep scratch around their car. The damage, which scratched through the paint to reveal metal, encircled the entire vehicle and clearly was purposefully defaced.

"My neighbor gave me a free pinstripe! Yay!" the poster said sarcastically, claiming they were quoted around $12,000 in repair fees. In the comments, they added their bewildering discovery that all the Teslas in the neighborhood had been keyed or had their tires slashed, suggesting that it was a targeted attack against electric vehicles.

The vandalism of EVs and charging stations understandably makes people hesitant to purchase a more planet-friendly car, making the widespread adoption of EVs and the phasing out of dirty-fuel-powered vehicles a much lengthier process.

Some have concerns about the pollution created by manufacturing EVs and mining for elements needed for EV batteries. It's true there is some pollution involved, but much, much less than what's caused by traditional cars.

Though EVs are not the perfect solution to cutting carbon emissions from transportation, they are a feasible option to reduce humanity's damaging reliance on gasoline and diesel.

If vandals stopped targeting electric vehicles, the road toward sustainable transport could be shortened.

"He's mad you're charging your car in your own home?" one confused Redditor commented.

Someone else responded, "People just love to hate. I've seen so much hate towards EVs, mainly Teslas, that it makes me not even want to bother ever purchasing one out of pure fear that someone will f*** with it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



